COVID-19: Long Island Sees 558 New Cases, Increase In Testing Positivity Rate

There were more than 558 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Long Island as the positive infection rate continued to climb, according to data released on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The number of cases is 58 more than a day earlier.

In Nassau, the state Department of Health reported 278 new cases with another 280 in Suffolk County.

There have now been nearly 50,558 confirmed COVID-19 cases in both Nassau and Suffolk County since the pandemic began.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.59 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.56 percent.

Within the focus areas, 22,477 test results were reported on Monday, Nov. 9, yielding 1,257 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 105,559 test results were reported, yielding 2,708 positives.

Here are positive testing rates for the last three days on Long Island.

Saturday, Nov. 7: 2.6 percent

Sunday, Nov. 8: 3.4 percent

Monday, Nov. 9: 3.5 percent

There were 32 COVID deaths statewide on Monday, with two on Long Island (both in Nassau County), bringing the total to 26,005 during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Monday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,548 (+104)

Patients Newly Admitted - 214

Hospital Counties - 48

Number ICU - 296 (+14)

Number ICU with Intubation - 128 (+3)

Total Discharges - 80,854 (+90)

Deaths - 32

