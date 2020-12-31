COVID-19: Long Island Sees 3,600-Plus New Cases, Increase In Test Rate; New County Breakdown

Long Island saw more than 3,600 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as both Nassau and Suffolk each reported more than 1,500 new infections as the virus continues to continue rapidly surging through the region during the holiday season.

There were 2,016 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 1,608 in Nassau - both the highest in the state behind only New York City - according to the latest data from the state Department of Health on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Thirteen new virus-related deaths brought the total in Suffolk to 2,299 since the pandemic began, and nine new deaths to 2,390 in Nassau.

Suffolk has seen 96,057 total COVID-19 cases out of nearly 1.95 million tested (up to a 4.9 percent infection rate), while there have been 87,904 in Nassau out of 1.9 million tests that have been administered (4.6 percent infection rate).

The infection rate on Long Island has been fluctuating, from 6.85 percent on Monday, Dec. 28, to 7.49 percent the following day and back up to 8.04 percent on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

There are currently 1,420 Long Islanders hospitalized with the virus, representing 0.05 percent of the population, and roughly 75 percent of the region's available hospital beds. There are currently 619 of Long Island's 812 ICU beds occupied, leaving 25 percent still available.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 31:

Brookhaven: 25,306;

Islip: 24,905;

Babylon: 13,606;

Huntington: 10,933;

Smithtown: 6,642;

Southampton: 2,747;

Riverhead: 1,765;

Southold: 857;

East Hampton: 802;

Shelter Island: 26.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,685;

Freeport: 3,094;

Levittown: 2,744;

Elmont: 2,429;

Hicksville: 2,425;

Valley Stream: 2,334

Uniondale: 2,299;

East Meadow: 2,202;

Long Beach: 1,931;

Glen Cove: 1,894;

Franklin Square: 1,814;

Oceanside: 1,603;

Woodmere: 1,444;

Baldwin: 1,368;

Roosevelt: 1,219;

Massapequa: 1,182;

Plainview: 1,177;

Rockville Centre: 1,142;

North Valley Stream: 1,096;

West Hempstead: 1,092;

Wantagh: 1,078;

Mineola: 1,024.

"Over the past year, New Yorkers faced the unimaginable and united together to show the nation that by staying smart and staying tough, we can overcome any challenge life throws our way," Cuomo said. "As we move forward in a new year, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there all depends on what each of us does."

The state Department of Health was reporting 16,802 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Dec. 30 out of 216,587 tested, a 7.76 percent positive infection rate. In the past seven days, the infection rate has risen to greater than 9 percent in New York due to the "holiday spike."

New York hospitals were reporting 7,935 COVID-19 patients being treated in their facilities, with more than 1,250 in ICU and 700 intubated.

"Yes, the vaccine is here and yes, we are laser-focused on ensuring hospitals do not become overwhelmed, but we cannot lose sight of our collective responsibility to slow the spread," Cuomo added. "As we begin 2021 and look forward to brighter days ahead, let us all use this time to celebrate smart and recommit ourselves to doing what we know works — wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and socially distancing — so we can win this war and finally put this invisible enemy to rest once and for all."

Statewide, since the pandemic began, 974,214 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 25.28 million tests administered. A total of 30,040 virus-related deaths have been reported in New York.

