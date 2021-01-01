COVID-19: Long Island Sees 3,400-Plus New Cases, Increase In Infection Rate; Totals By County

Long Island saw a new increase in the COVID-19 positive infection rate, along with more than 3,400 new cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 1.

There were 1,874 new cases in Suffolk County and another 1,556 in Nassau for a total of 3,430.

The positive infection rate on Long Island the last four days is as follows.

Monday, Dec. 28: 6.85 percent

Tuesday, Dec. 29: 7.49 percent

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 8.04 percent

Thursday, Dec. 31:8.42 percent

There are a total of 1,443 hospitalizations on Long Island as of Friday, Jan. 1 with approximately 26 percent of the region's hospital beds are still available.

There are currently 638 COVID-19 patients being treated in 809 Long Island ICU units, with 25 percent of those beds still available.

There were 23 newly reported COVID-related deaths on Long Island - 12 in Suffolk County and 11 in Nassau County. There have now been 30,208 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Thursday:

Test Results Reported - 219,253

Total Positive - 16,497

Percent Positive - 7.52%

Patient Hospitalization - 7,886 (-49)

Patients Newly Admitted - 1,006

Number ICU - 1,292 (+16)

Number ICU with Intubation - 776 (+53)

Total Discharges - 102,968 (+839)

Deaths - 166

"As we enter this new year, New Yorkers should be energized with a bright hope for the future," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. "We know what we have to do to defeat this invisible enemy and we are reminded of what can be achieved when we come together and work toward a united solution.

"As we start 2021, I encourage all New Yorkers to look to their better angels and continue the practices we know stop the spread of this virus - wash your hands, socially distance, and wear a mask. I am confident that we will win this war together because we are New York Tough."

