COVID-19: Long Island Sees 3,100-Plus New Cases; New Totals By Community

Long Island continues to contend with rising COVID-19 case numbers as both Nassau and Suffolk reported more than 1,400 new infections in the latest round of testing.

In Suffolk County, 1,673 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, Jan. 12, bringing the total to 118,829 since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health. There were 1,457 new infections in Nassau as the total rose to 106,954.

The number of new cases is the highest of any county in the state outside of New York City, where there were 5,822 new cases reported.

No other county had more than 750 new infections.

There were 15 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Suffolk, bringing the total to 2,502, while there were eight new virus-related deaths in Nassau, bringing the total to 2,504.

A total of 2.17 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Suffolk, with 2.13 million administered in Nassau.

Despite the new spike in cases, the positive infection rate on Long Island is trending in the right direction, going from 9.19 percent on Sunday, Jan. 10 to 9.07 the following day, to 8.90 percent on Jan. 12.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island is up to 1,629, representing 0.06 percent of the region's population. State officials are reporting that there are still 29 percent of hospital beds available on Long Island.

Long Island has 854 ICU beds, 643 of which are currently occupied with COVID-19 patients. As of Jan. 13, 21 percent of the region's ICU beds are still available.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 13:

Brookhaven: 32,120;

Islip: 30,140;

Babylon: 16,482;

Huntington: 13,314;

Smithtown: 8,402;

Southampton: 3,390;

Riverhead: 2,237;

Southold: 1,059;

East Hampton: 1,031;

Shelter Island: 34.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 4,288;

Freeport: 3,672;

Levittown: 3,591;

Hicksville: 3,042;

Elmont: 2,849;

Valley Stream: 2,892;

East Meadow: 2,881;

Uniondale: 2,657;

Long Beach: 2,393;

Franklin Square: 2,343;

Glen Cove: 2,289;

Oceanside: 2,055;

Woodmere: 1,688;

Baldwin: 1,660;

Massapequa: 1,550;

Plainview: 1,445;

Rockville Centre: 1,455;

Roosevelt: 1,416;

West Hempstead: 1,412;

North Valley Stream: 1,323;

Wantagh: 1,321;

Mineola: 1,306;

North Bellmore: 1,296;

East Massapequa: 1,294;

Lynbrook: 1,266;

North Massapequa: 1,251;

Merrick: 1,247;

Massapequa Park: 1,222;

Westbury: 1,182.

Garden City: 1,160;

Seaford: 1,115;

New Cassel: 1,097.

"We're dealing with high numbers of COVID cases across the state as we move through the dark days of winter, and although I understand COVID fatigue has set in, we need New Yorkers to remember that we aren't out of the woods yet," Cuomo said. "The vaccine is the weapon that ends the war, but we're locked in a footrace between its quick distribution and the spread of new cases."

There were 196,868 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Tuesday, Jan. 12, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 14,577 positive cases for a 7.40 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,929 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, up three, while more than 1,500 are in ICU and 924 are intubated with the virus. There were 165 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, nearly 28 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,169,947 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 32,175 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

"New Yorkers can get through this together, but it will require a willingness to take precautions not just for themselves, but for others," Cuomo added. "Wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay socially distanced. New York State is working to expand testing capacity and hospital capacity, but it will take all of us to get to the light at the end of the tunnel."

