COVID-19: Long Island Sees 3,000-Plus New Cases; New Totals By County

Long Island saw more than 3,000 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Saturday, Jan. 9.

There were 1,732 new cases in Suffolk County and another 1,403 in Nassau for a total of 3,135.

The positive infection rate on Long Island the last three days is as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 7: 9.68 percent

Friday, Jan. 8: 9.70 percent

Saturday, Jan. 9: 9.60 percent

There are a total of 1,517 hospitalizations on Long Island as of Sunday, with approximately 32 percent of hospital beds still available in Nassau and Suffolk.

There are currently 666 COVID-19 patients being treated in 844 Long Island ICU units, with 18 percent of those beds still available.

There were 27 newly reported COVID-related deaths on Long Island - 15 in Suffolk County and 12 in Nassau County, and 151 statewide. There have now been 31,672 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Saturday:

Test Results Reported - 246,836

Total Positive - 15,355

Percent Positive - 6.22%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,484 (-43)

Patients Newly Admitted - 998

Number ICU - 1,436 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation - 892 (+16)

Total Discharges - 109,982 (+947)

Deaths - 151

Total Deaths - 31,672

"New York State is now in a footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast we can administer vaccines," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "With more UK strain cases being found across the country, it is even more important that New Yorkers continue to follow the guidelines and stay New York Tough - wear a mask, avoid gatherings and social distance."

