COVID-19: Long Island Sees 3,000+ New Cases; Here's Latest Breakdown By Community

More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases are being reported on Long Island as both Nassau and Suffolk counties continue combating the resurgence of the virus.

In Suffolk County, 1,667 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, Jan. 11, bringing the total to 117,156 since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health. There were 1,419 new infections in Nassau as the total rose to 105,497 as of Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The number of new cases is the highest of any county in the state outside of New York City.

There were 34 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Suffolk, bringing the total to 2,487, while there were 44 new virus-related deaths in Nassau, bringing the total to 2,496.

A total of 2.15 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Suffolk, with 2.11 million administered in Nassau.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island is up to 1,612 after dipping to 1,517 over the weekend, though it is still fewer than when the virus was first peaking in April when hospitals were reporting more than 4,100 patients being treated for the virus.

Approximately 0.06 percent of Long Island's population is hospitalized, with approximately 75 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 12:

Brookhaven: 31,723;

Islip: 29,833;

Babylon: 16,315;

Huntington: 13,136;

Smithtown: 8,285;

Southampton: 3,362;

Riverhead: 2,212;

Southold: 1,047;

East Hampton: 1,016;

Shelter Island: 34.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 4,259;

Freeport: 3,607;

Levittown: 3,541;

Hicksville: 3,007;

Elmont: 2,849;

Valley Stream: 2,845;

East Meadow: 2,778;

Uniondale: 2,631;

Long Beach: 2,356;

Franklin Square: 2,323;

Glen Cove: 2,262;

Oceanside: 2,018;

Woodmere: 1,670;

Baldwin: 1,644;

Massapequa: 1,532;

Plainview: 1,430;

Rockville Centre: 1,430;

Roosevelt: 1,406;

West Hempstead: 1,398;

North Valley Stream: 1,298;

Wantagh: 1,296;

Mineola: 1,283;

North Bellmore: 1,281;

East Massapequa: 1,274;

Lynbrook: 1,246;

Merrick: 1,230;

Massapequa Park: 1,199;

Westbury: 1,174.

Garden City: 1,148;

North Massapequa: 1,116;

New Cassel: 1,080.

There were 196,671 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, Jan. 11, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 15,214 positive cases for a 7.73 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,926 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, up from 8,590 a week ago, while more than 1,400 are in ICU and more than 850 intubated with the virus. There were 164 new COVID-19 patients reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 27.7 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,155,370 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 32,007 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.