COVID-19: Long Island Sees 2.7K New Cases, Latest Breakdown By Community

Long Island continues leading the way in new COVID-19 cases, with more than 2,700 newly confirmed infections reported in both Nassau and Suffolk.

In Suffolk County, 1,587 new COVID-19 cases were reported from tests taken on on Wednesday, Jan. 13, according to the state Department of Health. There were 1,172 new infections in Nassau.

The number of new cases is the highest of any region in the state outside of New York City, where there were 5,359 new cases reported on Jan. 13.

No other county had more than 725 new infections.

There were 22 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Suffolk, bringing the total to 2,524, while there were four new virus-related deaths in Nassau, bringing the total to 2,508.

A total of 2.18 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Suffolk, with 2.15 million administered in Nassau.

Despite the new spike in cases, the positive infection rate on Long Island is trending in the right direction, going from 9.19 percent on Sunday, Jan. 10 to 9.07 the following day, to 8.90 percent on Tuesday, Jan. 12, and down to 8.69 percent on Jan. 13.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island is up to 1,658, representing 0.06 percent of the region's population. State officials are reporting that there are still 29 percent of hospital beds available on Long Island.

Long Island has 854 ICU beds, 620 of which are currently occupied with COVID-19 patients. As of Thursday, Jan. 14, 22 percent of the region's ICU beds are still available.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 14:

Brookhaven: 32,803;

Islip: 30,603;

Babylon: 16,762;

Huntington: 13,505;

Smithtown: 8,545;

Southampton: 3,445;

Riverhead: 2,277;

Southold: 1,082;

East Hampton: 1,056;

Shelter Island: 34.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 4,325;

Freeport: 3,707;

Levittown: 3,645;

Hicksville: 3,078;

Elmont: 2,849;

Valley Stream: 2,924;

East Meadow: 2,905;

Uniondale: 2,674;

Long Beach: 2,421;

Franklin Square: 2,369;

Glen Cove: 2,315;

Oceanside: 2,100;

Woodmere: 1,707;

Baldwin: 1,675;

Massapequa: 1,576;

Rockville Centre: 1,485;

Plainview: 1,466;

West Hempstead: 1,431;

Roosevelt: 1,421;

North Valley Stream: 1,348;

Wantagh: 1,334;

Mineola: 1,319;

North Bellmore: 1,312;

East Massapequa: 1,309;

Lynbrook: 1,285;

North Massapequa: 1,271;

Merrick: 1,267;

Massapequa Park: 1,236;

Westbury: 1,187.

Garden City: 1,173;

Seaford: 1,129;

New Cassel: 1,107.

There were 212,580 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 13, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 13,661 positive cases for a 6.42 percent positive infection rate, down nearly a full point from the day before.

There are now 8,823 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, down more than 100, while more than 1,500 are in ICU and 956 are intubated with the virus. There were 165 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 28 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,183,608 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 32,379 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

"New York is pushing forward to conduct more tests, add to hospital beds and make it easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, but we need New Yorkers to stay vigilant and take safety precautions as the virus is still spreading," Cuomo said. "Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools New Yorkers can use to stay safe, and local governments are bound to enforce state public health law.

"We're moving through a difficult period in our history, and I know COVID fatigue has set in and New Yorkers crave normalcy, but we will get through this together and come out on the other side."

