COVID-19: Long Island Sees 2.5K-Plus New Cases; Latest Data

Long Island saw more than 2,500 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Saturday, Jan. 23.

There were 1,309 new cases in Suffolk County and another 1,198 in Nassau for a total of 2,507.

The positive infection rate on Long Island the last three days is as follows.

Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7.39 percent

Thursday, Jan.21: 7.31 percent

Friday, Jan. 22: 7.10 percent

There are a total of 1,622 hospitalizations on Long Island as of Saturday, with approximately 28 percent of hospital beds still available in Nassau and Suffolk.

There are currently 691 COVID-19 patients being treated in 852 Long Island ICU units, with 20 percent of those beds still available.

There were 33 newly reported COVID-related deaths on Long Island - 16 in Suffolk County and seven in Nassau County, and 157 statewide. There have now been 33,907 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Friday:

Test Results Reported - 262,106

Total Positive - 13,786

Percent Positive - 5.26%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,802 (-44)

Patients Newly Admitted - 1,069

Number ICU - 1,562 (+16)

Number ICU with Intubation - 1,023 (+31)

Total Discharges - 120,901 (+948)

Deaths - 144

Total Deaths - 33,907

"The COVID-19 vaccine is here and we're distributing it as fast as possible, but supply limitations and the continued spread of the virus should give New Yorkers cause for concern," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. "We have the network in place to distribute the vaccine, but not enough of the vaccines themselves.

"That's why New Yorkers need to stay vigilant as we continue to battle the pandemic and use the tools that have worked so well all along—wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

"We remain focused on making sure there are enough hospital beds and boosting our testing to ever-higher levels. We will get through the pandemic and reach a new day, but in the meantime, it will take New Yorkers working together in their communities to get us through to the light at the end of the tunnel."

