COVID-19: Long Island Sees 2.4K-Plus New Cases, Increase In Positive-Test Rate; Latest Data

Long Island saw more than 2,400 newly reported COVID-19 cases, as well as a slight increase in the positive-test rate, according to data released by the New York State Department of Health on Monday, Jan. 17.

There were 1,362 new cases in Suffolk County and another 1,110 in Nassau for a total of 2,472.

The positive infection rate on Long Island for the last three days is as follows.

Friday, Jan. 15: 8.06 percent

Saturday, Jan. 16: 7.81 percent

Sunday, Jan. 15: 7.84 percent

There are a total of 1,649 hospitalizations on Long Island as of Monday, with approximately 29 percent of hospital beds still available in Nassau and Suffolk.

There are currently 672 COVID-19 patients being treated in 848 Long Island ICU units, with 24 percent of those beds still available.

There were 23 newly reported COVID-related deaths on Long Island - 12 in Suffolk County and 11 in Nassau County, and 153 statewide. There have now been 33,052 COVID deaths statewide during the pandemic.

Here is statewide data for Sunday:

Test Results Reported - 186,205

Total Positive - 12,185

Percent Positive - 6.54%

Patient Hospitalization - 8,868 (+97)

Patients Newly Admitted - 939

Number ICU - 1,523 (-27)

Number ICU with Intubation - 997 (-7)

Total Discharges - 116,502 (+601)

Deaths - 153

Total Deaths - 33,052

"While we are encouraged as the numbers begin to come back down to pre-holiday surge levels, we still have a long way to go before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. "Not only has the federal government opened up the floodgates of eligibility without increasing the supply of vaccine, now we are seeing new strains of the virus from the UK, South Africa, and Brazil that could spark a second wave - yet the federal government continues to do nothing.

"If these strains hit, we will see our numbers go right back up. New York has used our experience from the spring to prepare our hospitals and our residents as we continue to fight this invisible enemy and it's time for the federal government to follow suit - increase the vaccine supply, test international travelers and actually work with states to win this war."

