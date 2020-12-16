COVID-19: Long Island Sees 1,800-Plus New Cases; Here's Latest Breakdown By Community

For the second straight day, Long Island is reporting over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, with more than 750 in both Nassau and Suffolk County.

The New York State Department of Health was reporting 1,056 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, as the county topped a total of 77,681 cases since the pandemic began.

In Nassau, 12,606 new COVID-19 tests were administered on Tuesday, Dec. 15, resulting in 782 new positive cases as the overall total rose to 72,904.

A total of 1,838 new cases were reported across Long Island, which has seen 2,139 COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk and 2,306 in Nassau since March.

On Long Island, the infection rate continues to climb as the virus continues spreading during the holiday season.

The overall positive COVID-19 infection rates on Long Island in the past five days, according to the Department of Health:

Friday, Dec. 11: 39,609 tests administered, resulting in 2,062 positive cases for a 5.2 percent infection rate;

Saturday, Dec. 12: 33,375 tests administered, resulting in 1,925 positive cases for a 5.8 percent infection rate;

Sunday, Dec. 13: 30,067 tests administered, resulting in 1,826 positive cases for a 6.1 percent infection rate;

Monday, Dec. 14: 35,102 tests administered, resulting in 2,079 positive cases for a 5.9 percent infection rate;

Tuesday, Dec. 15: 25,466 tests administered, resulting in 1,838 positive cases for a 7.2 percent infection rate.

During that span, the average seven-day infection rate rose from 5.6 percent to 5.9 percent, while the 14-day average climbed from 5.4 percent to 5.8 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 15:

Islip: 20,970;

Brookhaven: 20,225;

Babylon: 11,433;

Huntington: 9,013;

Smithtown: 5,246;

Southampton: 2,252;

Riverhead: 1,445;

Southold: 682;

East Hampton: 627;

Shelter Island: 22.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,296;

Freeport: 2,699;

Levittown: 2,183;

Elmont: 2,118;

Uniondale: 2,014;

Hicksville: 1,964;

Valley Stream: 1,972;

East Meadow: 1,750;

Glen Cove: 1,635;

Franklin Square: 1,499;

Long Beach: 1,471;

Oceanside: 1,207;

Woodmere: 1,192;

Baldwin: 1,130;

Roosevelt: 1,049;

North Valley Stream: 880;

Plainview: 948;

Massapequa: 916.

A total of 160,947 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York on Dec. 15, resulting in 9,998 positive cases for a 6.21 percent infection rate.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York has climbed above 6,000 to 6,097.

Statewide, 804,555 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 22.47 million tested, with 28,100 confirmed virus-related deaths.

