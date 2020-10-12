COVID-19: Long Island Sees 1,680 New Cases; Here's Brand-New Breakdown By Community

There were 1,680 newly confirmed COVID-19 reported in both Suffolk and Nassau counties as Long Island continues to contend with the second wave of the virus.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, There were 972 new cases in Suffolk, bringing the total to 69,996 since the pandemic began, while an additional 708 infections were reported in Nassau, as the total reached 67,203 as of Thursday, Dec. 10.

The current seven-day average infection rate has now soared past 5 percent for the first time since the spring, hitting 5.7 percent this week.

Overall infection rates of those tested on Long Island held steady at 4.3 percent in Nassau and rose to 4.4 percent in Suffolk.

The infection rate on Long Island over the past five days, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health:

Friday, Dec. 4: 1: 31,334 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 1,762 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.6 percent;

Saturday, Dec. 5: 33,834 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 1,858 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.5 percent;

Sunday, Dec. 6: 23,932 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 1,282 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.4 percent;

Monday, Dec. 7: 32,637 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 2,027 positive cases for an infection rate of 6.2 percent;

Tuesday, Dec. 8: 30,293 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 1,680 positive cases for an infection rate of 5.5 percent;

The average rolling positivity rate over the past seven days on Long Island rose from 5.2 percent to 5.7 percent during that span, while the 14-day average spiked from 4.4 percent to 4.9 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 10:

Islip: 19,520;

Brookhaven: 18,266;

Babylon: 10,569;

Huntington: 8,404;

Smithtown: 4,784;

Southampton: 2,068;

Riverhead: 1,330;

Southold: 635;

East Hampton: 572;

Shelter Island: 20.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,145;

Freeport: 2,573;

Levittown: 2,018;

Elmont: 2,016;

Uniondale: 1,927;

Hicksville: 1,854;

Valley Stream: 1,817;

East Meadow: 1,604;

Glen Cove: 1,551;

Franklin Square: 1,394;

Long Beach: 1,375;

Oceanside: 1,142;

Woodmere: 1,124;

Baldwin: 1,076;

Roosevelt: 987;

North Valley Stream: 880;

Plainview: 890.

New Cassel: 837.

"We are now fully embraced in the second wave & post-Thanksgiving surge," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. "During the first week of December, we have already seen more COVID-19 fatalities than August, September, and October combined. Wear a mask and practice social distancing -- it saves lives."

Statewide, there have been a total of 21.1 million COVID-19 tests administered, with 733,064 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there have been a total of 27,404 COVID-19-related deaths.

