COVID-19: Long Island Sees 1,500-Plus New Cases; Latest Breakdown By County

More than 750 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in both Nassau and Suffolk County as Long Island saw a total of more than 1,500 infections reported by area health officials.

There were 978 new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk and 766 in Nassau as Long Island saw a total of 1,744 new cases. New virus-related deaths brought the total in Suffolk to 2,185 since the pandemic began, and 2,331 in Nassau.

Suffolk has seen 83,112 total COVID-19 cases out of 1.78 million tested (up to a 4.7 percent infection rate), while there have been 77,088 in Nassau out of 1.74 million tests that have been administered (4.4 percent infection rate).

There are currently 1,074 Long Islanders hospitalized with the virus, representing 0.04 percent of the population, and roughly 75 percent of the region's available hospital beds.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Dec. 21:

Islip: 21,989;

Brookhaven: 21,474;

Babylon: 12,001;

Huntington: 9,510;

Smithtown: 5,613;

Southampton: 2,351;

Riverhead: 1,511;

Southold: 735;

East Hampton: 682;

Shelter Island: 23.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,414;

Freeport: 2,805;

Levittown: 2,334;

Elmont: 2,187;

Uniondale: 2,074;

Hicksville: 2,062;

Valley Stream: 2,060;

East Meadow: 1,868;

Glen Cove: 1,701;

Long Beach: 1,575;

Franklin Square: 1,565;

Oceanside: 1,308;

Woodmere: 1,269;

Baldwin: 1,209;

Roosevelt: 1,108;

Plainview: 1,013;

North Valley Stream: 974;

Massapequa: 971.

There were 156,510 COVID-19 tests administered on Sunday, Dec. 20, resulting in a total of 9,007 positive cases for a 5.75 positive infection rate. A total of 6,331 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in New York hospitals, with 1,095 currently in ICU. One hundred and nine new virus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 848,042 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus, out of more than 23 million tests that were administered statewide. There has been a total of 28,598 COVID-19 related deaths reported.

