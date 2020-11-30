COVID-19: Long Island Sees 1,148 New Cases; Latest Updates In Nassau, Suffolk

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Long Island in the past 24 hours as both Nassau and Suffolk continue to get hit by the second wave of the virus.

There were 658 new cases in Suffolk, bringing the total to 61,072 since the pandemic began, while an additional 520 infections were reported in Nassau, as the total reached 60,701, the state Department of Health reported on Monday, Nov. 30.

The number of new COVID-19 cases is the most in any county outside of Westchester, Steuben County, and New York City.

Projections have shown that following the holiday season, which extends through Jan. 2 next year, if the numbers hold steady, Long Island could see the positive infection rate jump from 3.24 percent to 18.13 percent.

The overall infection rate of those tested on Long Island held steady in both Suffolk and Nassau at 4.2 percent.

The state Department of Health is reporting 2,257 virus-related deaths in Nassau and three new fatalities in Suffolk, bringing the death toll to 2,053.

On Long Island's designated COVID-19 micro-clusters, the state has seen some progress in the positive infection rate, with the numbers fluctuating:

Great Neck: from 3.69 percent earlier this month to 4.34 percent;

Massapequa: from 4.64 percent earlier this month to 5.54 percent;

Hampton Bays: from 9.26 percent earlier this month to 6.68 percent;

Riverhead: from 4.80 percent earlier this month to 2.87 percent.

On Long Island, the positive infection rate rose from 3.4 percent on Friday, Nov. 27 to 4.1 percent on Saturday, Nov. 28 to 4.5 percent on Sunday, Nov. 29.

The current seven-day average infection rate on Long Island is at 3.76 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Nov. 30:

Islip: 17,126;

Brookhaven: 15,418;

Babylon: 9,372;

Huntington: 7,434;

Smithtown: 4,021;

Southampton: 1,829;

Riverhead: 1,144;

Southold: 568;

East Hampton: 481;

Shelter Island: 17.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,904;

Freeport: 2,263;

Elmont: 1,810;

Uniondale: 1,756;

Valley Stream: 1,624;

Levittown: 1,726;

Hicksville: 1,579;

East Meadow: 1,397;

Glen Cove: 1,369;

Long Beach: 1,185;

Franklin Square: 1,210;

Woodmere: 1,034;

Baldwin: 969;

Oceanside: 992;

Roosevelt: 879;

North Valley Stream: 822;

New Cassel: 777;

Plainville: 770.

"As hospitalizations continue to rise, Nassau County is working with the state and our local hospitals to ensure emergency hospital procedures are in place," Nassau County Laura Curran said. "In the meantime, we all know what works to control the virus. By continuing to use common sense, we can save lives, keep kids in school, and ensure businesses stay open this winter."

In the past 24 hours, there were 148,974 COVID-19 administered, resulting in 6,819 positive tests. The overall infection rate statewide rose to 4.57 percent, though the state's focus area micro-clusters - including parts of Orange County - is at 6.22 percent.

"All the experts spoke about what was going to happen when we reach the fall—there's colder weather, more people are indoors and more people are now traveling," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. "While there has been a change in behavior amongst the majority of people who understand and follow protocols, it's as critical as ever we continue our work and focus on preparing this state, and its residents, for winter."

"We are already in the holiday season, and that is going to have a profound effect." he added. "It already has. It had an effect when people started to travel for the holiday season, when they started to travel for Thanksgiving, when students to go home, when people started to shop, and when they started to move around. Increased mobility and social activity equals increased viral infection rate."

Statewide, there have been a total of 19,272,524 COVID-19 tests administered, with 641,161 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there has been a total of 26,690 COVID-19-related deaths.

"You are not just going into the Thanksgiving weekend, you're starting a 37-day holiday period," Cuomo said. "It's not a one- or two-day affair—it's going to be the entire holiday season.

"New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, wash their hands, wear masks, socially distance, and follow the rules as we move through the next 37 days and beyond."

