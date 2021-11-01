COVID-19: Long Island Sees 10K New Cases Over Weekend; Here's Brand-New Breakdown By Community

Long Island reported more than 10,000 new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with more than 4,500 in both Nassau and Suffolk.

In Suffolk County, 5,688 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 113,943 since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health. There were 4,838 new infections in Nassau as the total rose to 102,584 as of Monday, Jan. 11.

The number of new cases is the highest of any county in the state outside of New York City.

New virus-related deaths brought the total to 2,453 in Suffolk and 2,482 in Nassau, up from 2,410 and 2,452, respectively, on Friday, Jan. 8.

A total of 2.11 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Suffolk, with 2.08 million administered in Nassau.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island is down to 1,517 after peaking at 1,614 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, though it is still fewer than when the virus was first peaking in April when hospitals were reporting more than 4,100 patients being treated for the virus.

Approximately 0.06 percent of Long Island's population is hospitalized, with approximately 75 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

There are currently 1,579 Long Islanders hospitalized with the virus up from 1,420 a week ago, representing 0.06 percent of the population, and roughly 77 percent of the region's available hospital beds. There are approximately 700 of Long Island's 812 ICU beds occupied, leaving approximately 19 percent still available.

If Long Island finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health on Jan. 11:

Brookhaven: 31,165;

Islip: 29,425;

Babylon: 16,098;

Huntington: 12,970;

Smithtown: 8,171;

Southampton: 3,326;

Riverhead: 2,182;

Southold: 1,031;

East Hampton: 1,004;

Shelter Island: 34.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 4,017;

Freeport: 3,384;

Levittown: 3,241;

Hicksville: 2,787;

Elmont: 2,642;

Valley Stream: 2,669

Uniondale: 2,498;

East Meadow: 2,571;

Long Beach: 2,196;

Franklin Square: 2,160;

Glen Cove: 2,107;

Oceanside: 1,877;

Woodmere: 1,585;

Baldwin: 1,517;

Massapequa: 1,415;

Roosevelt: 1,343;

Rockville Centre: 1,325;

West Hempstead: 1,291;

North Valley Stream: 1,207;

Wantagh: 1,199;

Mineola: 1,188;

East Massapequa: 1,177;

North Bellmore: 1,159;

Lynbrook: 1,148;

New Cassel: 1,037;

Merrick: 1,122;

North Massapequa: 1,116;

Massapequa Park: 1,112

Westbury: 1,100;

Freeport: 1,009.

Statewide, a total of 1,126,442 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 27.3 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 31,672 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.