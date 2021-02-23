COVID-19: Long Island Sees 1,000+ New Cases Here's Brand-New Rundown By Community

More than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Long Island, though the overall positivity rate in the region has dropped slightly after a small spike over the weekend.

The state Department of Health was reporting 640 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections in Nassau, with an additional 554 new cases in Suffolk bringing the totals to 144,771 and 159,146 total cases, respectively, since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.

According to the Department of Health, the positivity rate dropped to 4.30 percent on Monday, Feb. 22 after it rose to 4.35 percent over the weekend. The positive infection rate remains among the highest of the state's nine regions, ahead of only New York City (4.49 percent).

Statewide, the infection rate dipped slightly from 3.53 percent to 3.46 percent over the same stretch.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 23, there were 1,024 COVID-19 patients - up from 986 the day before - hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.04 percent of the region's population, highest in New York.

The state was also reporting 670 of Long Island's 865 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, leaving 22 percent available in case of another surge of the virus.

If Long Island - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

Eight new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Suffolk, as the total rose to 3,043, according to the state, and there was four in Nassau, as the death toll climbed to 2,879 since the pandemic began.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on Feb. 23:

Levittown: 3,884;

Hicksville: 3,147;

Freeport: 3,131;

Hempstead: 3,131;

East Meadow: 2,892;

Valley Stream: 2,785;

Oceanside: 2,377;

Elmont: 2,374;

Long Beach: 2,361;

Franklin Square: 2,306;

Glen Cove: 2,180;

Uniondale: 2,045;

Massapequa: 1,742;

Rockville Centre: 1,722;

Baldwin: 1,562;

Woodmere: 1,532;

Plainview: 1,478;

West Hempstead: 1,476

North Bellmore: 1,454;

North Massapequa: 1,418;

Wantagh: 1,406;

Lynbrook: 1,378;

Mineola: 1,373;

Merrick: 1,372;

Massapequa Park: 1,341;

Garden City: 1,335;

East Massapequa: 1,332;

Seaford: 1,324;

Bethpage: 1,248.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 44,213;

Islip: 39,319;

Babylon: 22,042;

Huntington: 17,771;

Smithtown: 11,074;

Southampton: 4,717;

Riverhead: 2,955;

East Hampton: 1,404;

Southold: 1,401;

Shelter Island: 45.

There were 157,333 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 22, according to Cuomo, resulting in 5,977 new cases for a 4.23 percent positive infection rate, down slightly from the previous day

There were 86 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Cuomo made note that 91 percent of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to New Have have been administered as of 11 a.m. on Feb. 23.

A total of 2,477,825 first doses have been received, with 2,252,945 administered. New York has received 1,390,250 second doses, with 1,183,999 being administered to complete the vaccine.

"The decline in our hospitalization and infection rates is all thanks to the dedication New Yorkers have time and again shown to defeating this invisible enemy," Cuomo said. "As our rates continue to decline, we are opening back up our economy and proving that vaccine distribution can be fair and equitable.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and brighter each day, but we're not there yet. I encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant until the war is won: Wear a mask, socially distance, and wash your hands."

Statewide, a total of 1,591,585 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 3.76 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 38,031 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.