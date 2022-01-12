COVID-19: Long Island Seeing Trend Of Less Positive Cases, Lower Infection Rates

Long Island is now seeing some relief from the post-holiday surge of new COVID-19 infections as the positivity rate of those being tested for the virus dipped below 25 percent.

For three straight days, the seven-day average percentage of positive test results on Long Island dipped from 25.58 percent on Sunday, Jan. 9, to 25.14 the following day, and down to 24.33 percent on Tuesday, Jan. 11, still the highest in the state.

Statewide, the positivity rate is also on the decline, to 20.22 percent on Jan. 11, as most of the state's 10 regions have seen COVID-19 either plateauing or declining following the spike of new cases that began after Thanksgiving.

In Suffolk County, there were 3,942 new COVID-19 cases reported in the latest update from the state Department of Health, bringing the total to 383,816 since the pandemic began, while 3,987 newly reported cases brought the total to 361,426 total infections since March 2020.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases."

The Omicron variant has comprised 95 percent of all active cases reported in New York.

One hundred and sixty-six new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including 17 in Suffolk to bring the death toll to 3,962 while Nassau reported eight new fatalities to bring the total to 3,505.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Long Island : 24.33 percent (down .81 percent from the previous day);

: 24.33 percent (down .81 percent from the previous day); Western New York: 22.77 percent (up .06 percent);

Central New York: 21.51 percent (down .50 percent);

Hudson Valley: 21.09 percent (down .87 percent);

Finger Lakes: 19.72 percent (down .22 percent);

New York City: 19.38 percent (down .77 percent);

Capital Region: 19.30 percent (down .18 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 17.63 percent (up .10 percent);

North Country: 17.49 percent (down .13 percent);

Southern Tier: 14.94 percent (down .35 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Wednesday, Jan. 12:

Brookhaven: 116,971;

Islip: 93,247;

Babylon: 57,014;

Huntington: 45,571;

Smithtown: 28,676;

Southampton: 11,807;

Riverhead: 7,214;

East Hampton: 4,130;

Southold: 3,073;

Shelter Island: 126.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most active cases in Nassau are being reported in:

Hempstead: 2,379;

Freeport: 2,130;

Levittown: 2,089;

Valley Stream: 2,044;

Hicksville: 1,807;

East meadow: 1,628;

Elmont: 1,564;

Glen Cove: 1,424;

Uniondale: 1,420;

Oceanside: 1,412;

Baldwin: 1,270;

Long Beach: 1,220;

Franklin Square: 1,218;

West Hempstead: 914;

Roosevelt: 867;

Lynbrook: 816;

Rockville Centre: 813;

Plainview: 805;

Massapequa: 786;

North Valley Stream: 778;

Mineola: 757;

Woodmere: 725;

East Massapequa; 715;

Merrick: 680;

North Bellmore: 661;

North Massapequa: 654;

New Cassel: 623;

Westbury: 621;

Bethpage: 608;

Wantagh: 601;

New Hyde Park: 593;

Inwood: 549;

Syosset: 546;

Massapequa Park: 545;

South Farmingdale: 528;

Bellmore: 516;

Seaford: 514.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Sunday, Jan. 9: 242.13 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 10: 252.44 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 246.12 new cases.

Central New York

Sunday, Jan. 9: 288.05 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 10: 288.27 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 280.62 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Sunday, Jan. 9: 207.03 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 10: 211.27 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 209.46 new cases.

Long Island

Sunday, Jan. 9: 402.63 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 10: 394.70 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 372.58 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Sunday, Jan. 9: 359.58 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 10: 349.94 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 332.27 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Sunday, Jan. 9: 210.47 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 10: 212.06 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 209.62 new cases.

New York City

Sunday, Jan. 9: 487.21 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 10: 482.20 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 462.65 new cases.

North Country

Sunday, Jan. 9: 182.90 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 10: 190.16 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 193.84 new cases.

Southern Tier

Sunday, Jan. 9: 201.07 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 10: 204.01 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 210.55 new cases.

Western New York

Sunday, Jan. 9: 251.29 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 10: 250.77 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 254.98 new cases.

New York State

Sunday, Jan. 9: 381.66 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 10: 378.30 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 364.35 new cases.

There were 338,280 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 11 according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 58,770 newly confirmed infections for a 17.37 percent positive daily infection rate, down from the previous day.

One hundred and thirty-one new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus climbed to 12,671 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 85.6 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 72.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Jan. 12, 2,115,170 (3,490 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,864,450 (2,541 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

On Long Island, there have been a total of 764,482 booster shots administered, including 8,805 in the past 24 hours and 56,954 in the previous seven days.

"The slowdown in new cases gives us a glimmer of hope, but cases still remain high and we are nowhere near the end of the winter surge," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Let's not undo all of the hard work we've put in to get to this point. Please make sure to get your second dose and booster shot.

"Parents and guardians, the best way to protect our children is to get them vaccinated and boosted, once they're eligible. And let's continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread: Wear a non-cloth mask and stay home if you're feeling sick."

