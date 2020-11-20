COVID-19: Long Island Reports 805 New Cases; Here's Brand-New Breakdown By Location

COVID-19 cases continue to mount on Long Island as both Suffolk and Nassau counties have seen a combined 805 new cases.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, Suffolk County was reporting 431 new COVID-19, with 374 in Nassau County, some of the highest numbers for any county in the state.

There have now been 54,916 COVID-19 cases reported in Suffolk out of 1.28 million tested. In Nassau, 1.27 million tests have been administered, resulting in 55,486 confirmed cases.

In Suffolk, the overall infection rate has held at 4.3 percent, while it has dipped to 4.3 percent in Nassau.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and new COVID-19 cases in Suffolk, according to the county Department of Health:

Islip: 15,918;

Brookhaven: 13,825;

Babylon: 8,775;

Huntington: 6,897;

Smithtown: 3,618;

Southampton: 1,649;

Riverhead: 1,053;

Southold: 535;

East Hampton: 401;

Shelter Island: 14.

The most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County are being reported the county's Department of Health have been reported in:

Hempstead: 2,732;

Freeport: 2,078;

Elmont: 1,671;

Uniondale: 1,623;

Valley Stream: 1,515;

Levittown: 1,528;

Hicksville: 1,423;

East Meadow: 1,270;

Glen Cove: 1,229;

Long Beach: 1,073;

Franklin Square: 1,072;

Woodmere: 965;

Baldwin: 888;

Oceanside: 874;

Roosevelt: 805;

North Valley Stream: 772;

New Cassel: 752.

In the past 24 hours, 205,466 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 5,468 testing positive. The 2.66 percent infection rate is down from 2.72 percent the day before.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 17,386,368 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 579,382 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,257 COVID-19 fatalities.

