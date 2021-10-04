COVID-19: Long Island Positive-Test Rate Stays On Decline; New Case Rundown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues to decline, though multiple new virus-related deaths were reported in Suffolk County in the latest update from the Department of Health.

After spiking above 4.15 percent recently, the average seven-day average positive infection rate for those tested for COVID-19 on Long Island is back on the decline over the weekend, from 2.99 percent on Friday, Oct. 1 to 2.97 percent the following day, and down to 2.92 percent of those tested on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Statewide, the positive infection rate is also dropping, from 2.45 percent to 2.37 percent during the same time frame.

In Suffolk, 220 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the latest update from the state, with 167 new cases in Nassau, bringing the totals to 233,008 and 210,154 respectively.

A total of 24 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Oct. 3, including two in Suffolk to bring the total to 3,545 since the pandemic began, while the death toll in Nassau held steady at 3,271 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.47 percent (down .09 percent);

Central New York: 4.98 percent (down .21 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.80 percent (down .14 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.24 percent (down .15 percent);

Western New York: 4.11 percent (down .20 percent);

Capital Region: 3.61 percent (down .05 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.23 percent (down .07 percent);

Long Island : 2.92 percent (down .05 percent);

Hudson Valley: 2.24 percent (down .10 percent);

New York City: 1.32 percent (down .02 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Tuesday, Sept. 21:

Brookhaven: 69,237;

Islip: 56,279;

Babylon: 33,044;

Huntington: 26,407;

Smithtown: 16,802;

Southampton: 6,920;

Riverhead: 4,208;

East Hampton: 2,097;

Southold: 1,895;

Shelter Island: 81.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,675;

Hempstead: 5,400;

Hicksville: 5,263;

Freeport: 4,966;

Valley Stream: 4,736;

East Meadow: 4,644;

Elmont: 4,110;

Oceanside: 4,031;

Long Beach: 3,904;

Franklin Square: 3,846;

Glen Cove: 3,485;

Uniondale: 3,207;

Massapequa: 2,915;

Baldwin: 2,819;

Rockville Centre: 2,830;

Woodmere: 2,594;

Wantagh: 2,590;

North Bellmore: 2,486;

North Massapequa: 2,481;

Plainview: 2,440;

West Hempstead: 2,390;

Merrick: 2,354;

East Massapequa: 2,286;

Garden City: 2,280;

Mineola: 2,261;

Lynbrook: 2,241;

Massapequa Park: 2,177;

Seaford: 2,161;

Bethpage: 2,102.

There were 122,193 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Oct. 3, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 2,896 newly confirmed infections for a 2.37 percent positive daily infection rate.

Fifty-seven new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,208 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 82 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 74 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 69.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 64.1 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Monday, Oct 4, 1,882,675 (1,539 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,667,198 (2,316 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We have made great strides in getting New Yorkers vaccinated, but it is important we stay vigilant," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Remember to keep washing your hands and wearing your mask to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

"Most importantly, make sure you and your family get vaccinated as soon as possible, as vaccines are our greatest weapon against the pandemic."

