COVID-19: Long Island Positive-Test Rate Sees New Increase; Latest Breakdown By Community

The COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is back on the rise after a slight reprieve as it continues its ascent toward 4 percent as variants of the virus continue to confound health officials.

Since Friday, Aug. 6, the seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate among those tested on Long Island has climbed from 3.50 percent to 3.60 percent on Tuesday, Aug. 10 following a slight dip the previous day.

Two weeks ago, the infection rate was closer to 2 percent.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.86 percent to 3,01 percent in that same time frame, the first time New York has been above the 3 percent threshold since the Delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

In Nassau, 368 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed, bringing the total to 190,674, while Suffolk saw 380 new cases, as the total hit 207,685 since the pandemic began in March last year.

Three new virus-related fatalities were reported in Nassau, bringing the death toll to 3,192, while the death toll in Suffolk held at 3,419.

Other deaths were reported in Dutchess, Manhattan, Queens, and Rockland (two each), with single fatalities in Broome, Kings, Monroe, and Onondaga counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 10, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 4.43 percent (up .05 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.19 percent (up .23 percent);

Central New York: 3.98 percent (down .04 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.77 percent (up .01 percent);

Long Island : 3.60 percent (up .03 percent);

: 3.60 percent (up .03 percent); Southern Tier: 3.17 percent (up .09 percent);

Hudson Valley: 3.11 percent (up .06 percent);

Western New York: 3.19 percent (up .06 percent);

North Country: 3.10 percent (up .01 percent);

New York City: 2.61 percent (up .01 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Wednesday, Aug. 11:

Brookhaven: 60,350;

Islip: 50,595;

Babylon: 29,474;

Huntington: 23,763;

Smithtown: 14,767;

Southampton: 6,018;

Riverhead: 3,733;

East Hampton: 1,777;

Southold: 1,713;

Shelter Island: 69.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 5,887;

Hicksville: 4,760;

Hempstead: 4,762;

Freeport: 4,449;

Valley Stream: 4,224;

East Meadow: 4,008;

Elmont: 3,663;

Oceanside: 3,550;

Franklin Square: 3,433;

Long Beach: 3,384;

Glen Cove: 3,174;

Uniondale: 2,901;

Massapequa: 2,530;

Baldwin: 2,469;

Rockville Centre: 2,456;

Woodmere: 2,232;

Wantagh: 2,197;

North Massapequa: 2,162;

Plainview: 2,147;

North Bellmore: 2,141;

West Hempstead: 2,130;

West Hempstead: 2092;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Mineola: 2,060;

Merrick: 2,057;

Lynbrook: 1,959;

Garden City: 1,975;

East Massapequa: 1,990.

There were 145,311 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 10, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 4,150 newly confirmed infections for a 2.86 percent daily infection rate, down from the previous day.

Twenty-two new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,367 being treated statewide, up more than 500 from a week ago.

A total of 76.8 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.4 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.9 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 11, 1,651,588 (3,090 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,485,295 (1,679 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As our numbers tick upward, it is more important now than ever that New Yorkers who are unvaccinated get their shot," New York Gov. Cuomo said. "The Delta variant is relentless and the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe is to get vaccinated.

"The vaccine is free, effective, and accessible for those looking to get theirs as soon as possible."

