COVID-19: Long Island Positive-Test Rate Holds Steady; New Case Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues to trend in the right direction, though both Nassau and Suffolk counties reported new virus-related death in the latest update from the Department of Health.

In the past week, the average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island has declined daily, from 2.99 percent on Friday, Oct. 1 down to 2.71 percent of those tested in the region on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Statewide, the positive infection rate is also dropping, from 2.45 percent to 2.43 percent during the same time frame, up slightly after declining for nearly a full week.

In Suffolk, 453 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the latest update from the state, with 321 new cases in Nassau, bringing the totals to 234,329 and 211,019 respectively.

A total of 34 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Oct. 6, including two in Suffolk to bring the total to 3,553 since the pandemic began, while the death toll in Nassau rose by one to 3,274 since March 2020.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Mohawk Valley: 5.38 percent (down .08 percent);

North Country: 5.26 percent (up .07 percent);

Central New York: 5.09 percent (up .06 percent);

Western New York: 4.39 percent (up .04 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.33 percent (up .25 percent);

Capital Region: 3.63 percent (up .03 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.38 percent (up .18 percent);

Long Island : 2.71 percent (down .03 percent);

: 2.71 percent (down .03 percent); Hudson Valley: 2.29 percent (up .06 percent);

New York City: 1.36 percent (up .06 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Thursday, Oct. 7:

Brookhaven: 69,733;

Islip: 56,514;

Babylon: 33,199;

Huntington: 26,548;

Smithtown: 16,902;

Southampton: 6,960;

Riverhead: 4,228;

East Hampton: 2,108;

Southold: 1,905;

Shelter Island: 82.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,735;

Hempstead: 5,453;

Hicksville: 5,315;

Freeport: 5,029;

Valley Stream: 4,772;

East Meadow: 4,695;

Elmont: 4,141;

Oceanside: 4,068;

Long Beach: 3,942;

Franklin Square: 3,875;

Glen Cove: 3,516;

Uniondale: 3,242;

Massapequa: 2,956;

Baldwin: 2,844;

Rockville Centre: 2,880;

Woodmere: 2,676;

Wantagh: 2,621;

North Bellmore: 2,516;

North Massapequa: 2,512;

Plainview: 2,464;

West Hempstead: 2,419;

Merrick: 2,389;

East Massapequa: 2,321;

Garden City: 2,306;

Mineola: 2,283;

Lynbrook: 2,277;

Massapequa Park: 2,211;

Seaford: 2,206;

Bethpage: 2,134.

There were 225,685 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Oct. 6, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 5,243 newly confirmed infections for a 2.43 percent positive daily infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

One new COVID-19 patient was admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 2,249 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 82.4 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 69.7 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 62.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Oct. 7, 1,891,591 (2,237 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,677,006 (4,542 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"I'm so proud to see more and more New Yorkers getting vaccinated every day," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "It's incredibly important that not only you get vaccinated, but also your family, especially children 12 and up.

"Let's keep our kids safe and in school by making sure they get the vaccine."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.