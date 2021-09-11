COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Stays Steadily High; New Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island remains high as new variants of the virus continue to mutate and spread across the country.

After seeing a slight rise, the average seven-day positive infection rate on Long Island dipped to 4.33 percent of those tested on Thursday, Sept. 9, down slightly from the previous day, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Statewide, the infection rate is also down, from 3.35 percent to 3.30 percent on Sept. 9.

In Suffolk, 738 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the latest update from the state, with 545 new cases in Nassau, bringing the totals to 221,796 and 202,196 respectively.

A total of 43 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York, including one in Suffolk and two in Nassau in the latest update by the Department of Health.

There have now been 3,482 COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk and 3,232 in Nassau.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.53 percent (down .54 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 5.48 percent (down .34 percent);

Central New York: 5.38 percent (up .02 percent);

Western New York: 4.60 percent (down .03 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.51 percent (down .03 percent);

Capital Region: 4.35 percent (down .16 percent);

Long Island : 4.33 percent (down19 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.42 percent (up .25 percent);

New York City: 2.26 percent (down .06 percent).

At the beginning of the summer, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Friday, Sept. 10:

Brookhaven: 64,916;

Islip: 53,762;

Babylon: 31,478;

Huntington: 25,186;

Smithtown: 15,834;

Southampton: 6,518;

Riverhead: 3,978;

East Hampton: 1,984;

Southold: 1,811;

Shelter Island: 79.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,355;

Hempstead: 5,127;

Hicksville: 5,032;

Freeport: 4,708;

Valley Stream: 4,560;

East Meadow: 4,368;

Elmont: 3,929;

Oceanside: 3,856;

Franklin Square: 3,682;

Long Beach: 3,698;

Glen Cove: 3,356;

Uniondale: 3,081;

Massapequa: 2,732;

Baldwin: 2,671;

Rockville Centre: 2,663;

Wantagh: 2,442;

Woodmere: 2,441;

North Bellmore: 2,342;

North Massapequa: 2,339;

Plainview: 2,335;

West Hempstead: 2,287;

Merrick: 2,234;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Mineola: 2,190;

East Massapequa: 2,160;

Garden City: 2,145;

Lynbrook: 2,127;

Seaford: 2,061;

Massapequa Park: 2,072.

There were 197,952 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Sept. 9, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 6,151 newly confirmed infections for a 3.11 percent daily infection rate, down slightly over the previous day.

Thirty-seven more COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 2,390 statewide.

A total of 78.5 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.1 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 66.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 61.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 10, 1,789,588 (4,769 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,586,247 (3,371 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Many New Yorkers are continuing to catch COVID-19 as we work to fight the pandemic across the state. Although many have gotten vaccinated, we need to push those numbers even higher to defeat this virus for good," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"We're working to get more vaccines in underserved communities across New York —particularly among 12 to 17-year-olds — and that's why we're opening new pop-up sites and leveraging a social media campaign to get the word out.

"The shot is safe, free, and effective, so let's all protect our friends and neighbors and get vaccinated today."

