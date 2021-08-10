COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Stays Steadily High; New Breakdown By Community

The COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island was actually down slightly from the previous day, but it is still approaching 4 percent as variants of the virus continue to plague New York and the rest of the country.

The seven-day average positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested on Long Island has now risen from 3.50 percent on Friday, Aug. 6 to 3.58 percent the following day, up to 3.59 percent on Sunday, Aug. 8, and back down to 3.57 percent of those tested on Monday, Aug. 9..

A week ago, the infection rate was under 2 percent.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.86 percent to 2.97 percent in that same time frame.

One new virus-related fatality was reported in Suffolk County, bringing the death toll to 3,419, while the number of COVID-19 deaths in Nassau stands at 3,189.

Other deaths were reported in Queens (three), Richmond, Kings, and Erie (two each), with one each in the Bronx, Dutchess, Jefferson, Manhattan, Monroe, Oneida, and Schenectady counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 9, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 4.38 percent (up .01 percent);

Central New York: 4.02 percent (up .09 percent);

Finger Lakes: 3.96 percent (up .23 percent);

Long Island: 3.57 percent (down .02 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 3.76 percent (up .23 percent);

Western New York: 3.13 percent (down .01 percent);

North Country: 3.09 percent (up .10 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.08 percent (up .09 percent);

Hudson Valley: 3.05 percent (up .07 percent);

New York City: 2.60 percent (down .01 percent).

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Tuesday, Aug. 10:

Brookhaven: 60,255;

Islip: 50,505;

Babylon: 29,420;

Huntington: 23,690;

Smithtown: 14,736;

Southampton: 6,009;

Riverhead: 3,728;

East Hampton: 1,774;

Southold: 1,710;

Shelter Island: 69.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 5,887;

Hicksville: 4,760;

Hempstead: 4,762;

Freeport: 4,449;

Valley Stream: 4,224;

East Meadow: 4,008;

Elmont: 3,663;

Oceanside: 3,550;

Franklin Square: 3,433;

Long Beach: 3,384;

Glen Cove: 3,174;

Uniondale: 2,901;

Massapequa: 2,530;

Baldwin: 2,469;

Rockville Centre: 2,456;

Woodmere: 2,232;

Wantagh: 2,197;

North Massapequa: 2,162;

Plainview: 2,147;

North Bellmore: 2,141;

West Hempstead: 2,130;

West Hempstead: 2092;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Mineola: 2,060;

Merrick: 2,057;

Lynbrook: 1,959;

Garden City: 1,975;

East Massapequa: 1,990.

There were 91,020 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 9, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,222 newly confirmed infections for a 3.54 percent daily infection rate, up from the previous day.

One hundred and twenty new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 1,345 being treated statewide, up more than 500 from a week ago.

A total of 76.7 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69.3 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 10, 1,648,498 (3,628 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,483,616 (2,224 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"New Yorkers are fighting the COVID virus across the state, but it's going to take a concerted effort to get shots in arms that will allow us to move past this pandemic and into the future," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "The Delta variant is a serious threat to all unvaccinated New Yorkers, and we're working hard to get the vaccine into underserved communities with lower vaccination rates.

"The vaccine is safe, free, and effective, and I urge everyone who is able to take it as soon as possible."

