COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Nears 25 Percent; These Are Most-Affected Communities

Long Island continues to be the hardest-hit region in New York State by the Omicron COVID-19 variant as nearly one in four people tested in Nassau and Suffolk has tested positive for the virus.

The average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island remains the highest in the state, as it rose from 22.69 percent on Friday, Dec. 31 to 24.94 percent as of Sunday, Jan. 2, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

Statewide, the infection rate also continues to rise, from 19.79 percent to 21.49 percent during the same time frame.

No region in New York has a positive infection rate below 12 percent as the Omicron variant of the virus continues to rapidly spread.

In Nassau, 5,195 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections brought the total to 313,601 countywide, while there were 4,193 new cases in Suffolk as the total there hit 337,149 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases."

The Omicron variant has comprised 90 percent of all cases reported in New York between Monday, Dec. 20, and Jan. 2.

One hundred and three new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including eight in Suffolk to bring the death toll to 3,834 while Nassau reported one new fatality to bring the total to 3,422.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Long Island : 24.94 percent (up .78 percent from the previous day);

: 24.94 percent (up .78 percent from the previous day); New York City: 22.31 percent (up .62 percent);

Hudson Valley: 21.42 percent (up .63 percent);

Western New York: 17.95 percent (up .82 percent);

Finger Lakes: 16.68 percent (up .66 percent);

Central New York: 16.32 percent (up .87 percent);

Capital Region: 16.12 percent (up .72 percent);

Southern Tier: 13.70 percent (up .63 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 13.22 percent (up .38 percent);

North Country: 12.88 percent (up .45 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Monday, Jan. 3:

Brookhaven: 100,778;

Islip: 79,119;

Babylon: 48,249;

Huntington: 39,782;

Smithtown: 25,404;

Southampton: 9,934;

Riverhead: 5,928;

East Hampton: 3,329;

Southold: 2,583;

Shelter Island: 114.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau have been recorded in:

Levittown: 9,886;

Hempstead: 7,550;

Hicksville: 7,108;

Valley Stream: 6,717;

Freeport: 6,705;

East Meadow: 6,608

Oceanside: 6,076;

Long Beach: 5,811;

Elmont: 5,667;

Franklin Square: 5,571;

Glen Cove: 4,801;

Uniondale: 4,287;

Rockville Centre: 4,260;

Massapequa: 4,180;

Baldwin: 4,120;

Plainview: 3,845;

Woodmere: 3,830;

Wantagh: 3,822;

North Bellmore: 3,704

West Hempstead: 3,650;

Merrick: 3,635;

North Massapequa: 3,518;

Garden City: 3,507;

Massapequa Park: 3,394;

Mineola: 3,316;

Lynbrook: 3,298;

East Massapequa: 3,290;

Seaford: 3,209;

Bethpage: 3,165;

North Bellmore: 2,841.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Friday, Dec. 31: 123.60 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 139.86 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 155.07 new cases.

Central New York

Friday, Dec. 31: 130.52 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 143.07 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 163.53 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Friday, Dec. 31: 104.13 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 115.26 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 124.98 new cases.

Long Island

Friday, Dec. 31: 248.88 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 374.87 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 398.82 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Friday, Dec. 31: 260.99 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 284.44 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 304.18 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Friday, Dec. 31: 105.94 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 116.60 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 126.49 new cases.

New York City

Friday, Dec. 31: 419.80 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 439.23 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 457.73 new cases.

North Country

Friday, Dec. 31: 74.60 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 84.42 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 92.85 new cases.

Southern Tier

Friday, Dec. 31: 105.03 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 118.63 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 129.35 new cases.

Western New York

Friday, Dec. 31: 139.32 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 151.13 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 171.53 new cases

.New York State

Friday, Dec. 31: 297.74 new cases;

Saturday, Jan. 1: 316.80 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 2: 335.05 new cases.

There were 223,153 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 51,698 newly confirmed infections for a 21.49 percent positive daily infection rate.

Seven hundred and ninety new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus hit 9,563 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 84 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 71.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Jan. 3, 2,090,999 (263 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,846,695 (805 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

On Long Island, there have been a total of 689,393 booster shots administered, including 3,356 in the past 24 hours and 52,071 in the previous seven days.

"Let's celebrate the first day of school in 2022 by ensuring we are taking the proper precautions to keep them open through the rest of the year," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"We know how to overcome this winter surge: Get the vaccine, get the booster, mask up, get tested, and stay home if you're feeling sick. If we don't use these tools, many more in our communities will get sick."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.