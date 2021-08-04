COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Jumps Up Again; New Breakdown By Community

Alarm bells are sounding on Long Island as the number of new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to spike as New York fends off more transmissible variants of the virus.

According to the Department of Health, the average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues to rise, from 2.92 percent as recently as Saturday, July 31, spiking to 3.35 percent of those tested on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The infection rate is the second-highest of the state's 10 regions.

Statewide, the positive infection rate jumped from 2.46 percent to 2.70 percent in that same time frame.

No new virus-related deaths were reported on Long Island, as the death toll in Nassau held at 3,185 and 3,414 in Suffolk.

Single deaths were reported in Manhattan, Oneida, Orange, Queens, Tompkins, Warren, and Westchester counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 3, according to the state Department of Health:

Capital Region: 3.86 percent;

Long Island : 3.35 percent;

: 3.35 percent; Western New York: 3.29 percent;

Central New York: 3.27 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 3.20 percent;

Finger Lakes: 2.66 percent;

Hudson Valley: 2.60 percent;

New York City: 2.44 percent;

Southern Tier: 2.42 percent;

North Country: 2.39 percent.

Each of the 10 regions has seen a marked spike in infection rates in the past several weeks as the virus continues spreading.

At the beginning of last month, no single region had an infection rate above 1 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Wednesday, Aug.4:

Brookhaven: 59,680;

Islip: 50,143;

Babylon: 29,083;

Huntington: 23,423;

Smithtown: 14,561;

Southampton: 5,942;

Riverhead: 3,700;

East Hampton: 1,747;

Southold: 1,693;

Shelter Island: 67.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 5,826;

Hicksville: 4,706;

Hempstead: 4,688;

Freeport: 4,344;

Valley Stream: 4,148;

East Meadow: 4,008;

Elmont: 3,614;

Oceanside: 3,503;

Franklin Square: 3,375;

Long Beach: 3,321;

Glen Cove: 3,154;

Uniondale: 2,863;

Massapequa: 2,497;

Baldwin: 2,434;

Rockville Centre: 2,418;

Woodmere: 2,200;

Wantagh: 2,165;

North Massapequa: 2,127;

North Bellmore: 2,112;

West Hempstead: 2092;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Plainview: 2,121;

West Hempstead: 2,062;

Mineola: 2,032;

Merrick: 2,022;

Lynbrook: 1,941;

Garden City: 1,957;

East Massapequa: 1,956.

There were 121,015 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 3, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 3,115 newly confirmed infections for a 2.57 percent daily positive infection down from the day before.

Fifty new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals with the virus as the number rose to 902 being treated statewide, up more than 150 from a week ago.

A total of 75.7 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.8 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 63.4 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 4, 1,622,586 (4,652 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,468,937 (2,764 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We cannot go back to where we were with COVID when the pandemic first struck - with the vaccine readily available and proven effective, there is no reason we should have to," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "If you haven't already, get your vaccination. It's safe, free, and easily accessible."

