COVID-19: Long Island Infection-Rate Jumps Back Past 4 Percent; New Breakdown By Community

More than 500 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in both Nassau and Suffolk counties as the positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is back above 4 percent.

After several days of seeing the infection rate drop, it jumped to 4.15 percent of those tested on Thursday, Aug. 26, up from 3.92 percent the previous day, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Health.

The statewide infection is also on the rise, up to 3.18 percent after holding steady at 3.13 percent for the previous two days.

In Suffolk, 676 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the latest update, bringing the cumulative total to 214,217, while Nassau saw 548 new cases, as the total hit 196,540 since the pandemic began in March last year.

Three new virus-related fatalities were reported in Suffolk, with two in Nassau, as the death toll rose to 3,448 and 3,208, respectively.

Other new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the Bronx (four), Queens (three), Orange County (two), with single deaths in Chautauqua, Erie, Fulton, Kings, Manhattan, Niagara, Oneida, Richmond, St. Lawrence, Ulster, and Westchester counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions on Aug. 26, according to the state Department of Health:

Finger Lakes: 4.22 percent (up .25 percent);

Long Island : 4.15 percent (up .23 percent);

: 4.15 percent (up .23 percent); Capital Region: 4.10 percent (down .06 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.06 percent (up .07 percent);

North Country: 4.04 percent (down .36 percent);

Central New York: 4.00 percent (down .18 percent);

Western New York: 3.79 percent (up .11 percent);

Hudson Valley: 3.50 percent (down .01 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.16 percent (down .07 percent);

New York City: 2.55 percent (up .03 percent).

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Friday, Aug. 27:

Brookhaven: 62,593;

Islip: 52,252;

Babylon: 30,494;

Huntington: 24,504;

Smithtown: 15,246;

Southampton: ,275;

Riverhead: 3,836;

East Hampton: 1,884;

Southold: 1,759;

Shelter Island: 77.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,133;

Hempstead: 4,942;

Hicksville: 4,896;

Freeport: 4,575;

Valley Stream: 4,433;

East Meadow: 4,211;

Elmont: 3,806;

Oceanside: 3,700;

Franklin Square: 3,566;

Long Beach: 3,554;

Glen Cove: 3,261;

Uniondale: 3,003;

Massapequa: 2,642;

Rockville Centre: 2,555;

Baldwin: 2,575;

Woodmere: 2,340;

Wantagh: 2,318;

North Massapequa: 2,257;

Plainview: 2,230;

North Bellmore: 2,237;

West Hempstead: 2,221;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Merrick: 2,140;

Mineola: 2,128;

Garden City: 2,080;

East Massapequa: 2,076;

Lynbrook: 2,063.

There were 160,554 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Aug. 26, according to the Department of Health, resulting in 5,407 newly confirmed infections for a 3.37 percent daily infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Forty-eight new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated reached 2,191 statewide, up dramatically from earlier in the summer.

A total of 78.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.9 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 57.9 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 27, 1,722,830 (5,405 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,534,192 (3,869 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As we approach back to school season, it's crucial to keep our children, teachers, and other school staff in our minds and get vaccinated," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"The vaccine is the best option we have when it comes to keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe. If you haven't already, go out and get your vaccination as soon as you can."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.