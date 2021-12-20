COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate, Highest In State, Now Nears 10 Percent As Cases Climb

Long Island's seven-day average percentage of positive COVID-19 tests is now the highest in the state, reaching nearly 10 percent.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, another 23,391 cases were confirmed in the state, and 258,612 tests were administered, state officials reported in an update on Monday, Dec. 20.

According to state officials, 1,696 of the new cases were reported in Suffolk County and 1,947 in Nassau County.

Sixty deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the state on Sunday, officials said.

Also as of Sunday, Long Island's seven-day average percentage reached 9.84 percent. The statewide average was 7.4 percent, officials said.

Long Island reported a seven-day average of 112.50 cases per 100,000 people, the highest average in the state.

"The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is a reminder that we must stay vigilant in our fight against the pandemic," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Make sure you are using all the tools that we know work in reducing the risk of transmission and serious illness: get vaccinated if you haven't yet and get the booster if you have, mask up indoors and exercise caution when in large gatherings.

"Let's make sure our loved ones and the most vulnerable among us this holiday season are there with us for the next and many more to come."

