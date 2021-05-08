COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Falls Again; New Rundown By Community

The light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is nearing on Long Island, which continues to see improved numbers as the region continues to combat the virus.

Like the rest of the state, Long Island continues to see the positive infection rate for those tested for COVID-19 dropping, down to 1.45 percent on Thursday, May 6, an improvement from 2.05 percent a week ago.

The seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate in New York has dropped for the 32nd straight day, to 1.53 percent, the lowest since Oct. 30 last year, while the one-day average hit 1.22 percent, the lowest since Oct. 22.

The 2,264 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York are the fewest since mid-November, down 573 in the past week, while the 571 ICU and 354 intubated are the lowest since the holiday season.

Less than 200 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in both Suffolk (169) and Nassau (122), as the total number of infections hit 198,352 and 181,375 respectively.

Three new fatalities were reported in Suffolk, with two in Nassau over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll on Long Island to 6,523 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday, May 7, there were 313 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, down nearly 100 from a week ago, with 607 in ICU beds occupied, leaving 29 percent still available.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on May 7:

Levittown: 5,535;

Hicksville: 4,526;

Hempstead: 3,342;

Freeport: 4,190;

Valley Stream: 3,926;

East Meadow: 3,847;

Elmont: 3,440;

Oceanside: 3,265;

Franklin Square: 3,227;

Long Beach: 3,121;

Glen Cove: 3,052;

Uniondale: 2,715;

Massapequa: 2,366;

Rockville Centre: 2,285;

Baldwin: 2,242;

Plainview: 2,028;

Wantagh: 2,025;

North Bellmore: 2,024;

Woodmere: 2,021;

North Massapequa: 2,006;

West Hempstead: 1,984;

Mineola: 1,949;

Merrick: 1,908;

Garden City: 1,862;

Lynbrook: 1,853;

East Massapequa: 1,826;

Massapequa Park: 1,779;

Seaford: 1,777;

Bethpage: 1,760.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 57,150;

Islip: 48,526;

Babylon: 27,768;

Huntington: 22,652;

Smithtown: 14,047;

Southampton: 5,708;

Riverhead: 3,588;

Southold: 1,670;

East Hampton: 1,660;

Shelter Island: 62.

There were 194,988 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on May 6, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 2,370 newly confirmed infections for a 1.22 percent positive infection rate, though there were 25 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Seventy-one COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the number being treated is down to 2,264, the lowest since Nov. 17 and down 573 from a week ago.

"As the COVID-19 numbers improve and more residents get vaccinated, we're reopening our economy and getting New Yorkers back to work," Cuomo said. "Our progress is a function of what New Yorkers do to slow the spread, so washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing remain important behaviors each of us can practice to keep everyone safe.

A total of more than 59 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 46.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

"We're also continuing to focus on making the vaccine more accessible, and that means expanding walk-ins and opening new pop-up sites to reach specific populations that have lower vaccination rates," Cuomo added. "New Yorkers have labored for a long time to get to the light at the end of the tunnel, and we need everyone to stay vigilant and keep working together so we can finally defeat this COVID beast for good."

As of Friday, 1,215,644 first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 759,145 have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

Statewide, a total of 2,050,859 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 52 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 42,211 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

