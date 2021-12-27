COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Climbs Past 15 Percent Amid New Increase In Cases

The infection rate of COVID-19 tests on Long Island has risen past 15 percent.

New York State officials said that as of Sunday, Dec. 26, the seven-day average on Long Island had reached 15.42 percent, climbing from 14.79 percent on Saturday and 13.98 percent on Sunday.

Officials reported a total of 26,737 new COVID-19 cases in its update on Monday, Dec. 27, and 166,681 tests.

The state also reported 132 deaths from COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.

The statewide seven-day average test positivity rate was at 12.41 percent.

"As we approach the end of the year, we must continue to stay vigilant," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Vaccines are the way we can get through our holidays safely. If you will be attending any gatherings, exercise caution, wear your mask, and encourage those around you to get the vaccine and get the booster.

"Doing all of this, we will get through this and regather again at the other side, safe and healthy in 2022."

