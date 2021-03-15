COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Back On Rise; Here's New Breakdown Cases By Community

The COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is back on the rise after dipping slightly over the weekend as both Suffolk and Nassau counties reported more than 500 newly confirmed infections in area residents.

In Suffolk, 560 new infections were confirmed, bringing the total in the county to 171,298 since the pandemic began last year. Nassau reported 540 new cases, as the total hit 157,362.

The average seven-day infection rate on Long Island was up slightly over the weekend, from 4.35 percent on Friday, March 12, to 4.40 percent on Sunday, March 14.

The statewide positive infection rate also rose slightly over the weekend, from 3.16 percent to 3.22 percent.

As of Friday, March 15, there were 800 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.03 percent of the region's population and leaving 34 percent of hospital beds still available.

The state was also reporting 648 of Long Island's 850 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, leaving 22 percent available in case of another surge of the virus.

If Long Island - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region, though the numbers are trending in the right direction.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on March 15:

Levittown: 4,393;

Hicksville: 3,591;

Hempstead: 3,488;

Freeport: 3,465;

East Meadow: 3,199;

Valley Stream: 3,123;

Elmont: 2,689;

Oceanside: 2,688;

Long Beach: 2,664;

Franklin Square: 2,610;

Glen Cove: 2,460;

Uniondale: 2,280;

Massapequa: 1,950;

Rockville Centre: 1,893;

Baldwin: 1,761;

Woodmere: 1,719;

North Bellmore: 1,656;

Wantagh: 1,656;

Plainview: 1,653;

West Hempstead: 1,623

North Massapequa: 1,608;

Lynbrook: 1,563;

Mineola: 1,560;

Merrick: 1,543;

Massapequa Park: 1,491;

Seaford: 1,466;

East Massapequa: 1,451;

Garden City: 1,447;

Bethpage: 1,411.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 48,100;

Islip: 42,253;

Babylon: 23,852;

Huntington: 19,482;

Smithtown: 11,982;

Southampton: 5,049;

Riverhead: 3,196;

Southold: 1,507;

East Hampton: 1,476;

Shelter Island: 48.

There were 127,005 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on March 14 according to Cuomo, resulting in 4,517 new cases for a 4.57 percent positive infection rate, down from the previous day.

Thirty-one new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals, leaving 4,517 still being treated statewide. There are 923 in ICU and 614 intubated.

There were 58 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

"We know that the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but we also know that one of the most critical actions to stopping the spread of COVID is washing your hands, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing," Cuomo said.

"As more vaccine supply comes to New York and more needles get into arms, we are that much closer to reaching our goals, but we need to remain vigilant. New Yorkers have made incredible progress that we can all be proud of but we are still in the footrace. Until the day we reach the light at the end of the tunnel, we must all remain New York Tough."

Statewide, a total of 1,734,213 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 41.3 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 39,585 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

