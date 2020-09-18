COVID-19: Long Island HS Goes To Remote Learning After Student Tests Positive

A Long Island high school has switched to remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Longwood High School is closed to all students and staff for Friday, Sept. 18.

All other schools in the district, with the exception of Charles E. Walters Elementary School, are open Friday.

Information about next week's schedule is expected to be released in the coming days.

