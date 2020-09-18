Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: U.S. Banning WeChat, TikTok App Downloads Starting This Weekend
News

COVID-19: Long Island HS Goes To Remote Learning After Student Tests Positive

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Long Island high school has switched to remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Longwood High School is closed to all students and staff for Friday, Sept. 18.

All other schools in the district, with the exception of Charles E. Walters Elementary School, are open Friday.

Information about next week's schedule is expected to be released in the coming days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.