Breaking News: Driver Loses Control, Crashes Into Long Island Building
COVID-19: Long Island High School Goes Remote After Positive Case

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

A new Long Island high school has closed for in-person learning after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

Babylon Junior-Senior High Principal Al Cirone said he was notified of the positive test on Wednesday evening, Nov. 11.

The individual was last in the building on Monday, Nov. 9, Cirone said.

Babylon Junior-Senior High School has shifted to live virtual instruction for Thursday, Nov. 12. .

If a student or staff member has been deemed a close/proximate contact and is required to quarantine for 14 days, parents will be contacted by the district. 

"Anyone not contacted by the district can assume their child does not need to quarantine for the 14 days," said Cirone.

