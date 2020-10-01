COVID-19: Long Island High School Closes After Multiple Cases Confirmed

Multiple students have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Long Island high school forcing, the district to close down the building for the rest of the week.

Sachem Schools Superintendent Christopher Pellettieri announced on Wednesday that Sachem North High School would be closed for in-person learning on Thursday, Oct. 1 and Friday, Oct. 2 to allow the district to complete contact tracing and crews to disinfect the building.

The district also announced that there was a positive case at Seneca Middle School, and Sachem High School East, though there were no plans to transition to remote learning at either school.

Pellettieri noted in a letter to parents that several staff members at the District Office were near or in close proximity to a co-worker who tested positive for the virus and they’ve entered a temporary quarantine.

"Cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed locations are being completed," Pellettieri said. "As the COVID-19 situation in our country and our community is rapidly evolving, we urge you to take all necessary precautions to limit coronavirus spread in our community.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.