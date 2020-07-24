COVID-19: Long Island Gentlemen's Club Stripped Of License To Operate After Undercover Probe

A Long Island bar was one of nearly a dozen establishments to be stripped of their liquor license for failing to comply with state guidelines amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Between Tuesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 23, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that a multi-agency task force to combat violations of coronavirus-related regulations at bars and restaurants conducted nearly 1,100 compliance checks statewide.

Those in violation face fines of up to $10,000 per violation and 10 businesses in New York City and Long Island have had their liquor licenses suspended for egregious violations of state mandates.

Among those to have their license revoked was Secrets Gentleman’s Club on Saxwood Street in Deer Park.

“The state will suspend liquor licenses for businesses in violation of health orders,” Cuomo said. “Local governments must also enforce these rules. We need compliance to stop the spread and keep New Yorkers safe.”

According to state officials, on Friday, July 17, investigators conducted an undercover inspection of Secrets Gentleman’s Club.

The detail observed employees and patrons inside the club without facial coverings, including dancers performing while sharing the same stage pole and giving lap dances in violation of the Governor’s Executive Orders and Liquor Authority guidance.

When the owner was confronted by an investigator about the problematic conduct, he claimed it must have started without his knowledge after he had left - unaware that he had already been caught on videotape buying drinks for the undercover agents and bragging about getting away with violating the Executive Orders, according to authorities.

"We are very proud of what New Yorkers did to flatten the curve of the virus, but we have to protect our progress because no one wants to do that again," Cuomo said. “That's why we're watching the bar and restaurant violations and the congregations in front of these establishments, as we believe it's connected to the increased infection rate with young people.

“We've tasked the State Liquor Authority and the State Police to help local governments more aggressively enforce the law and they are doing just that, with dozens of violations found last night alone.

"I'm sorry it's come to this, but it's a dangerous situation," Cuomo said. “Bars are congregations of people milling about, and that is exactly what we are trying to avoid.”

Cuomo has implored New Yorkers not to congregate or mingle at restaurants or bars, and has been on local governments’ heels to ensure they are enforcing the state’s guidelines to reopening.

“There are facts and then there are myths,” he said. “If you are in your 20s you can get sick. And you can make other people sick. You’re not a superhero. But you could become a super-spreader.”

