COVID-19: Long Island Continues Downward Trend In Positive Cases; New Breakdown By Community

For the second straight day, seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Long Island in the latest update provided by the New York State Department of Health.

The average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is down for the fifth straight day, as it has dipped from 2.68 percent of those tested as recently as Sunday, Oct. 17 down to 2.34 percent on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Statewide, the infection rate dropped from 2.46 percent to 2.20 percent during the same time frame.

Four new virus-related deaths were reported in Suffolk County, bringing the total number of fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 3,609, while three more in Nassau brought the death toll to 3,296.

In Suffolk, 320 new COVID-19 infections were reported, bringing the total to 239,877 since the pandemic began, while 200 were reported in Nassau as the total rose to 214,570.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Friday, Oct. 22:

North Country: 5.57 percent (down .25 percent);

Central New York: 4.80 percent (down .38 percent);

Western New York: 4.60 percent (down .36 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.59 percent (down .03 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.42 percent (down .32 percent);

Capital Region: 3.66 percent (down .09 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.33 percent (down .06 percent);

Long Island : 2.34 percent (down .12 percent);

: 2.34 percent (down .12 percent); Hudson Valley: 2.02 percent (down .05 percent);

New York City: 1.10 percent (down .05 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Oct. 22:

Brookhaven: 71,722;

Islip: 57,644;

Babylon: 33,947;

Huntington: 27,075;

Smithtown: 17,444;

Southampton: 7,109;

Riverhead: 4,354;

East Hampton: 2,149;

Southold: 1,940;

Shelter Island: 83.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,794;

Hempstead: 5,543;

Hicksville: 5,348;

Freeport: 5,076;

Valley Stream: 4,802;

East Meadow: 4,754;

Elmont: 4,178;

Oceanside: 4,088;

Long Beach: 3,970;

Franklin Square: 3,928;

Glen Cove: 3,536;

Uniondale: 3,273;

Massapequa: 2,997;

Rockville Centre: 2,939;

Woodmere: 2,870;

Baldwin: 2,865;

Wantagh: 2,657;

North Bellmore: 2,556;

North Massapequa: 2,544;

Plainview: 2,487;

West Hempstead: 2,456;

Merrick: 2,444;

East Massapequa: 2,370;

Garden City: 2,316;

Mineola: 2,311;

Lynbrook: 2,303;

Massapequa Park: 2,249;

Seaford: 2,242;

Bethpage: 2,147.

There were 199,448 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,594 newly confirmed infections for a 2.20 percent positive daily infection rate.

Sixteen new COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, bringing the total being treated statewide to 2,066.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 86.4 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 73.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 65.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Oct. 22, 1,920,290 (1,837 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,714,224 (2,376 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"The vaccine is the best tool we have in ensuring we keep each other healthy and safe from COVID-19 as we head into our colder months," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We all remember the surge last year and New Yorkers are working hard to avoid one this year. It's simple, the more people we have vaccinated, the sooner we can put this virus behind us - it's free, effective, and readily available."

