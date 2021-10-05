COVID-19: Long Island Continues Downward Trend In Positive Cases; New Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island continues to decline, though multiple new virus-related deaths were reported in both Nassau and Suffolk counties in the latest update from the Department of Health.

After spiking above 4.15 percent recently, the average seven-day average positive infection rate for those tested for COVID-19 on Long Island has dipped for the fourth straight day, from 2.99 percent on Friday, Oct. 1 to 2.82 percent of those tested on Monday, Oct. 4.

Statewide, the positive infection rate is also dropping, from 2.45 percent to 2.34 percent during the same time frame.

In Suffolk, 354 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the latest update from the state, with 208 new cases in Nassau, bringing the totals to 233,362 and 210,362 respectively.

A total of 38 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York on Oct. 4, including four in Suffolk to bring the total to 3,549 since the pandemic began, while the death toll in Nassau rose by two to 3,273 since March 2020.

"We're seeing a continuation of the Delta variant, but we're going to stay ahead of this," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 5 in Albany.

"We're paralleling where we were last year, but it's the time of year where we start going indoors, celebrating festivals and holidays, and the reality is we lost 38 more people in one day and that's heartbreaking."

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.26 percent (down .21 percent);

Central New York: 4.86 percent (down .08 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 5.02 percent (up .22 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.17 percent (down .07 percent);

Western New York: 4.15 percent (up .04 percent);

Capital Region: 3.56 percent (down .05 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.23 percent (down .07 percent);

Long Island : 2.82 percent (down .10 percent);

: 2.82 percent (down .10 percent); Hudson Valley: 2.20 percent (down .04 percent);

New York City: 1.29 percent (down .03 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Tuesday, Oct. 5:

Brookhaven: 69,383;

Islip: 56,357;

Babylon: 33,105;

Huntington: 26,451;

Smithtown: 16,830;

Southampton: 6,936;

Riverhead: 4,214;

East Hampton: 2,105;

Southold: 1,900;

Shelter Island: 81.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,675;

Hempstead: 5,400;

Hicksville: 5,263;

Freeport: 4,966;

Valley Stream: 4,736;

East Meadow: 4,644;

Elmont: 4,110;

Oceanside: 4,031;

Long Beach: 3,904;

Franklin Square: 3,846;

Glen Cove: 3,485;

Uniondale: 3,207;

Massapequa: 2,915;

Baldwin: 2,819;

Rockville Centre: 2,830;

Woodmere: 2,594;

Wantagh: 2,590;

North Bellmore: 2,486;

North Massapequa: 2,481;

Plainview: 2,440;

West Hempstead: 2,390;

Merrick: 2,354;

East Massapequa: 2,286;

Garden City: 2,280;

Mineola: 2,261;

Lynbrook: 2,241;

Massapequa Park: 2,177;

Seaford: 2,161;

Bethpage: 2,102.

There were 142,635 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Oct. 4, according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,877 newly confirmed infections for a 2.72 percent positive daily infection rate, up slightly from the previous day.

Twenty-three new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,231 statewide.

According to the Department of Health, a total of 82.1 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 74.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

Officials said that 69.5 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 62.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Oct. 5, 1,884,753 (2,078 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,669,226 (2,028 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Our focus remains keeping kids in schools, returning people to work, and reopening New York safely," Hochul said. "We all know the best way to ensure our continued progress is to get more shots in arms. If you are still unvaccinated you are far more vulnerable.

"I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it as soon as possible because we cannot afford to take risks with all the progress we've achieved."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.