COVID-19: Long Island Can Resume Elective Surgery, Ambulatory Care

Ambulatory care and elective surgeries are being permitted in both Nassau and Suffolk counties as Long Island continues to make “great progress” in the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During his daily news briefing on Tuesday, May 19 at Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that medical providers can begin to restart elective surgeries and ambulatory services can transport patients other than those with the virus.

“There is no reason not to go to a hospital or doctor’s office,” he said. “If you have an issue, go get it tested and get it resolved.”

Cuomo said that Long Island has been making “great progress,” in fighting COVID-19, after becoming one of the hottest spots for the virus since the outbreak started spreading in New York in early March.

“Long Island was losing about 100 (people) a day (at the peak of the virus), and it’s down to about 13 a day,” Cuomo said. “You ask why we’re going through all this pain for two, three months, and it’s because we saved lives.

“If we didn’t do what we did, that number of 100 per day would have kept going up, and that's why we did what we did.”

In Nassau, 133,498 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 39,225 (29.4 percent) testing positive, according to the state Department of Health. In Suffolk, 134,643 residents have been tested, resulting in 38,224 (28.4 percent) testing positive.

There have been 2,053 Nassau residents and 1,754 Suffolk residents who died from COVID-19.

