COVID-19: Liquor Licenses Of Three LI Restaurants, Bars Suspended For Violations Of Guidelines

New York has suspended liquor licenses for 15 more businesses, including three on Long Island, after finding what it labeled violations of COVID-19 pandemic-related executive orders.

Over the last week, the state's multi-agency task force -- led by the State Police and State Liquor Authority -- conducted 8,634 compliance checks, documenting violations at 40 establishments. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

The locations of the establishments, all restaurants/bars in New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and upstate New York, are as follows:

Brooklyn- 4

Nassau - 2

Dutchess - 2

Suffolk - 1

Bronx - 1

Manhattan - 1

Queens - 1

Albany - 1

Oneida - 1

Ontario - 1

The Long Island establishments cited were:

"Patio Italian Kitchen" at 244 Lake Avenue in Saint James, on Saturday, Sept. 19: Based on complaints of a large gathering with no social distancing, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force visited the establishment on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and observed approximately 100 individuals gathered directly outside the premises, according to the state health department.

Numerous patrons were standing, drinking, and mingling, most without facial coverings, the department said.

After making observations, investigators spoke to the owner who admitted that the planned event had spun out of control -- however the establishment apparently continued to serve patrons, rather than temporarily stopping service to alleviate the immediate public health concern, according to the department.

"Prohibition" at 109 Front Street in Massapequa Park, on Thursday, Sept. 24: On Wednesday, Sept. 23, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a large crowd of approximately thirty-five patrons standing, drinking and congregating outside the premises, according to the state health department.

Inside, investigators observed approximately forty-three patrons, including three individuals standing and listening to a live band without facial coverings, the department said.

The restaurant's owner told investigators that he cannot control the crowds gathered outside his licensed premises, but apparently chose to not temporarily stop service to mitigate the public health concern, according to the department.

"Vintage Sports Bar" at 3037-3039 Merrick Road in Wantagh, on Saturday, Sept. 26: The Nassau County Police Department inspected the establishment, finding 98 patrons inside the premises, despite an occupancy of just 40 under COVID-related regulations, the department said.

Officers report the premises were overcrowded to the point where social distancing was not possible, with numerous patrons dancing, standing and mingling without facial coverings, according to te department.

The location is a repeat offender, with previous charges pending for Executive Order violations from July 11, 18 and 26.

