COVID-19: Liquor Licenses Of Five LI Restaurants, Bars Suspended For Violations Of Guidelines

New York State has suspended liquor licenses for 23 businesses, including five on Long Island, after finding what it labeled violations of COVID-19 pandemic-related executive orders.

This brings the total number of liquor licenses suspended in the state during the pandemic to 393.

The locations of the establishments are as follows:

In New York City:

Bronx - 2

Brooklyn - 6

Manhattan - 3

Queens - 7

On Long Island:

Suffolk - 4

Nassau - 1

"We continue to see increased compliance across the state as a direct result of the hard work of conscientious business owners that are putting public health and safety first," State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said. "But we're still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the task force will continue taking action as New Yorkers have sacrificed too much and come too far to allow a handful of bad actors to derail our progress."

The Long Island establishments cited were:

The Big Kahuna, 1730 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington: On Friday, Feb. 5, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately 150 patrons inside the premises, over two times the maximum occupancy under COVID-related regulations, the State Liquor Authority said.

At least 50 patrons without facemasks standing, drinking, and ignoring social distancing, the SLA added.

Investigators also observed three bartenders and two kitchen employees without facemasks and a DJ performing, in violation of their approved license.

Toku Modern Asian, 2014C Northern Boulevard in Manhasset: On Friday, Feb. 12, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed 175 patrons crowded inside the premises, over two times the maximum occupancy under COVID-related regulations, according to the State Liquor Authority.

This business is a repeat offender -- its liquor license was previously suspended in September "for egregious violations" and reinstated after the licensee paid a $25,000 fine.

On Friday, Feb. 5, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately 150 patrons inside the premises, over two times the maximum occupancy under COVID-related regulations, the State Liquor Authority said.

At least 50 patrons without facemasks standing, drinking, and ignoring social distancing. Investigators also observed three bartenders and two kitchen employees without facemasks and a DJ performing, in violation of their approved license, said the SLA.

Liam's Landing, 248 South Ketcham Avenue in Amityville: On Friday, Feb. 5, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed three employees with facemasks around their chins, numerous patrons standing and drinking throughout the premises, with no social distancing and the bar area packed with lines of patrons two to three people deep, several without facemasks, the State Liquor Authority said.

The business is a repeat offender put on notice on numerous occasions regarding compliance with Executive Orders, including in November when SLA investigators conducted a disclosed inspection finding employees without facemasks.

In December, investigators again found employees without facemasks and warned the owner.

In January, investigators observed employees without facemasks and approximately 40 patrons inside the premises ignoring social distancing.

Spiro's Restaurant, 4 Patchogue Drive in Rocky Point: On Saturday, Jan. 30, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force conducted an inspection finding 86 patrons crowded inside the premises, nearly two times the maximum occupancy under COVID-related regulations, in addition to observing the licensee and a kitchen employee improperly wearing facemasks, the State Liquor Authority said.

Savino's Hideaway, 258 North Country Road in Mount Sinai: On Saturday, Jan. 30, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force conducted an inspection finding 131 patrons crowded inside the premises, nearly two times the maximum occupancy under COVID-related regulations, with six patrons standing and drinking without facemasks, the State Liquor Authority said.

The business is a repeat offender, with charges for EO violations issued by the SLA in November.

