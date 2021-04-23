COVID-19: LIers 60+ Can Walk In, Get Vaccinated At These State-Run Sites In Nassau, Suffolk

Long Islanders 60 and over can now go get their COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at either of the state-run mass vaccination sites in both Nassau and Suffolk.

Beginning on Friday, April 23, all New Yorkers 60 and older can walk in for a COVID-19 vaccine at SUNY Old Westbury and the Suffolk Community College campus in Brentwood.

“For the people over 60 years old, and I’m one of them, there’s really no excuses. You just have to show up,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “But at the end of the day, the government can. only do what the government can do.

“We can set up vaccination sites, the National Guard can be heroic, the mayors, health officials, the County Executives can do their jobs, but it’s up to you to come and get the vaccine.”

Cuomo made note that one receiving the vaccine is not just for themselves, it's for the people around them, as he invoked community.

“You are a member of a community … If you get sick, you can make someone else sick,” he said. “So yes, it’s about you, but you don’t live on an island unto yourself. You can affect other people. And part of being a community is there is a civic duty as part of that community to do the responsible thing.

"You can just walk into any of the mass vaccinations sites across the state, and walk in, and they will give you the vaccine," Cuomo continued. "You don't have to go onto the Internet, you don't have to make a phone call, you don't have to do anything. Just show up at the vaccination site if you're 60-plus, and they will give you the vaccine."

