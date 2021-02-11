COVID-19: LI Has Highest Positivity Hospitalization Rates, Latest Breakdown Of Cases

New York is coming out the other side of the post-holiday COVID-19 surge, though Long Island continues to raise red flags with the highest hospitalization and positivity rate out of the state's 10 regions.

Hundreds of new infections were reported in both Nassau and Suffolk, though both counties have seen an improvement after there was a surge following the holiday season.

There have now been 150,965 positive COVID-19 cases in Suffolk out of 2.64 million tests administered countywide, according to the state Department of Health. In Nassau, there have been 136,277 confirmed cases out of 2.6 million tested.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, there were 1,327 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Long Island, representing 0.05 percent of the region's population, the highest rate in New York.

The seven-day average infection rate for those tested on Long Island has been dropping, but sits at 5.29 percent, the highest rate statewide, slightly ahead of the mid-Hudson Valley's 5.28 percent.

If Long Island - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

"Long Island has the highest percent hospitalized in the state, which has been an ongoing problem," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "And when you look at the positivity rate, there's Long Island again."

Eleven new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Suffolk, as the total rose to 2,912, according to the state, and there were 13 in Nassau, as the death toll climbed to 2,781 since the pandemic began.

The latest breakdown of the communities with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, according to the most recent data provided by the county Department of Health on Feb. 10:

Levittown: 3,553;

Freeport: 2,886;

Hicksville: 2,854;

Hempstead: 2,851;

East Meadow: 2,660;

Valley Stream: 2,533;

Oceanside: 2,166;

Elmont: 2,155;

Long Beach: 2,154;

Franklin Square: 2,136;

Glen Cove: 1,987;

Uniondale: 1,847;

Massapequa: 1,620;

Rockville Centre: 1,576;

Baldwin: 1,419;

Woodmere: 1,417;

West Hempstead: 1,357

Plainview: 1,349;

North Bellmore: 1,334;

North Massapequa: 1,310;

Wantagh: 1,298;

Massapequa Park: 1,233;

Mineola: 1,250;

Merrick: 1,249;

Lynbrook: 1,247;

East Massapequa: 1,231;

Seaford: 1,209.

The breakdown of cases reported in Suffolk County, according to the Department of Health:

Brookhaven: 41,988;

Islip: 37,583;

Babylon: 21,016;

Huntington: 16,769;

Smithtown: 10,538;

Southampton: 4,478;

Riverhead: 2,783;

East Hampton: 1,353;

Southold: 1,327;

Shelter Island: 42.

There were 176,750 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 9, according to Cuomo, resulting in 7,701 new cases for a 4.02 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

Two hundred and eighty-two COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total dropped to 7,593 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,423 patients in ICU, and 955 are currently intubated.

There were 136 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,494,187 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 34 million tested. There have been 36,619 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began

