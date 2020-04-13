COVID-19: Latest Updates On Cases, Deaths In Nassau, Suffolk

Long Island continues to see more deaths and new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), though “the worst is over,” in the New York City area, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

There are currently 24,358 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County, which have resulted in 232 deaths. In Suffolk County, there have been 21,643 confirmed cases, which led to 568 reported fatalities.

During his daily COVID-19 news briefing on Monday, April 13, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that there are now 195,031 confirmed cases statewide, which have resulted in the death of 10,056 New Yorkers.

“The worst is over, but we have to continue being smart going forward,” Cuomo said. “If we turn the valve back on too quickly, we’re going to see the numbers just right back. But yes, you can say the worst is over. We are at the end of the beginning.

“If we can control the spread, we can reduce the number of people who die. There’s a certain confidence to be taken away from that. What our first responders and healthcare workers have done is one heck of an accomplishment.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said that “we’re focused on weathering this devastating crisis, which includes planning for how Long Island bounces back. Nassau County will continue to take a comprehensive public health-focused approach that moves us safely towards economic activation in coordination with our neighbors.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.