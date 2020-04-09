Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Severe Weather Alert: Strong Storm System With 50 MPH Wind Gusts Will Sweep Through Region
News

COVID-19: Latest Breakdown Of New York's 6,268 Deaths By County, Sex, Ethnicity, Age Groups

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Photo Credit: Pixabay
NY COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity both in New York City (top left) and New York State, excluding NYC (top right). Photo Credit: NY State

Here is the latest breakdown of the 6,268 deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in New York as of Thursday morning, April 9, according to the state health department.

The deaths are residents of each county listed below.

  • Albany, 6
  • Allegany, 1
  • Bronx, 989
  • Broome, 5
  • Cayuga, 1
  • Chautauqua, 1
  • Chemung, 1
  • Columbia, 4
  • Cortland, 1
  • Delaware, 1
  • Dutchess, 15
  • Erie, 36
  • Fulton, 1
  • Genesee, 1
  • Herkimer, 3
  • Kings (Brooklyn), 1,427
  • Lewis, 2
  • Madison, 2
  • Manhattan, 604
  • Monroe, 26
  • Montgomery, 1
  • Nassau, 566
  • Niagara, 1
  • Oneida, 1
  • Onondaga, 6
  • Orange, 63
  • Oswego, 2
  • Otsego, 2
  • Putnam, 20
  • Queens, 1,461
  • Rensselaer, 3
  • Richmond (Staten Island), 214
  • Rockland, 107
  • Saratoga, 5
  • Schenectady, 6
  • Steuben, 3
  • Suffolk, 323
  • Sullivan, 6
  • Ulster, 6
  • Washington, 1
  • Westchester, 315
  • Wyoming, 1

A total of 3,812 (60.8 percent) of New York's COVID-19 fatalities have been men, with 2,447 (39.1 percent) women.

For a look at fatalities by ethnicity, see the second image above.

The 70-79 age group has the most deaths with 1,656 (26.4 percent), followed by the 80-89 age group with 1,598 (25.5 percent), the 60-69 age group with 1,216 (19.4 percent), 90 and over age group with 710 (11.4 percent), 50-59 age group with 663 (10.6 percent), 40-49 with 265 (4.2 percent) and 30-39 with 118 (1.9 percent).

A total of 365,153 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 149,316 testing positive (40.1 percent). Men account for 54.6 percent of positive cases and women for 44.8 percent.

Nationally, 431,157 have tested positive, meaning New York State accounts for 34.6 percent of the nation's positive tests.

On Wednesday, April 8, 25,095 were tested, with 10.453 testing positive (41.6 percent).

Of those testing positive, 54.8 percent were men and 44.6 percent women.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.