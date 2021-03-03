Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: King Kullen Says It Will Administer Supply Of Moderna Vaccine

Zak Failla
King Kullen will be receiving a limited allocation of COVID-19 vaccines Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

New allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine are coming to King Kullen locations on Long Island as the federal government ramps up the new distribution of doses.

King Kullen announced that a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to the grocery retailer, which will be earmarked for residents 65 and older.

Vaccines are set to be distributed to all eight King Kullen pharmacies on Long Island this week.

To schedule appointments, King Kullen will be using Zocdoc, a website designed to help locate available COVID-19 vaccine appointments and issue alerts for when availability opens up.

Officials noted that appointments cannot be scheduled directly with the store online or over the phone. 

