COVID-19: Host Of Long Island Party With Hundreds In Attendance Cited By Police

A man who threw a large house party with more than 300 people, most not wearing face masks, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has been issued a ticket for violating a public health law.

Riverhead Town Police Department responded to the residence around 9:35 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 9, at 455 Middle Road, after receiving a complaint, the police department said.

Numerous people were in attendance and vehicles were blocking the roadway. Upon police arrival, approximately 300 people were in attendance at a party with a DJ as entertainment being hosted by resident Julian B. Harris, the department said.

The party was eventually disbanded without further incident.

Harris, 29, was issued an appearance ticket for violating Public Health Law 12-B for holding a non-essential gathering of more than 50 people, prohibited by the governor’s Executive Order 202.14 and adopted by the New York State Department of Health.

Officials also said visitors at the party violated the emergency regulation requiring face-coverings when not social-distancing.

Harris faces up to one year, or by a fine of up to $10,000 dollars or both.

As of Oct. 23, there were 850 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Riverhead Town, according to the county health department. There are 48,630 confirmed cases in Suffolk County.

