COVID-19: Hospitalizations Have Tripled In Nassau County Since Thanksgiving Day, Curran Says

During the 37-day stretch between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, Nassau County has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations triple as the number of new cases continues to spike during the holiday season, County Executive Laura Curran said.

Alarm bells are ringing in Curran’s head, as the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Tuesday, Dec.29 rose to 6.16 percent with 879 positive cases out of 14,306 tests administered in Nassau.

According to Curran, since Thanksgiving, the number of hospitalizations in Nassau has tripled, with 657 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, including 74 in ICU and 48 intubated across the county.

On Long Island, there are currently a total of 1,358 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

Curran said there were eight new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Nassau in the past 24 hours, as the death toll rose to 2,347 since March. A total of 4,648 Long Islanders have died from virus-related causes.

“After Thanksgiving, we saw a steady increase in cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities — and now we’re seeing a concerning acceleration, and what may be the beginning of a post-Christmas surge,” she said. “The risk of contracting COVID in Nassau County is higher than it has been in months, which calls for increased vigilance from all of us.”

According to the Nassau County Department of Health, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, the most COVID-19 cases have been reported in:

Hempstead: 3,647

Freeport: 3,059;

Levittown: 2,685;

Elmont: 2,383;

Hicksville: 2,374;

Valley Stream: 2,291;

Uniondale: 2,281;

East Meadow: 2,147;

Long Beach: 1,896;

Glen Cove: 1,874;

Franklin Square: 1,767;

Oceanside: 1,562;

Woodmere: 1,430;

Baldwin: 1,345;

Roosevelt: 1,208;

Plainview: 1,164;

Massapequa: 1,152;

Rockville Centre: 1,110;

North Valley Stream: 1,082;

West Hempstead: 1,060;

Wantagh: 1,053;

Mineola: 1,008.

“It's up to us now to help (hospitals) continue staying y under capacity, that's where we want them right now as we wait for this vaccine to get widely distributed,” Curran added.

“Let’s remain vigilant during this tricky phase of the COVID War,” the County Executive continued. “I know how hard it is to forgo New Year’s traditions, but the end of the fight is near. If we stay smart, we stay safe. If we stay safe, we avoid shutdowns and build momentum for our economic recovery in 2021.”

