COVID-19: Hospital For Special Surgery Opens Four Urgent Care Centers As ER Alternative

The New York-based Hospital for Special Surgery is opening up four urgent care centers as emergency rooms for “serious orthopedic injuries" that require immediate medical attention.

The HSS Urgent Ortho Care facilities will be opened in Manhattan, Nassau County, Stamford, and in Paramus, New Jersey.

Louis Shapiro, the CEO of HSS, said that it “has the expertise and resources to provide urgent orthopedic care at the new centers, including x-ray and MRI imaging to diagnose injuries,” during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Right now, hospital emergency rooms need to focus their resources and medical personnel on the current health crisis and the influx of patients with COVID-19,” he said. “As experts in orthopedic care, we can help take some of the load off overwhelmed hospitals by treating orthopedic injuries that would otherwise require a trip to an emergency room.”

According to Shapiro, HSS "has instituted extensive precautions to ensure that patients, visitors and staff remain safe during the coronavirus outbreak. Patient walk-ins are not permitted, and anyone who wishes to be seen at a center must call beforehand and make an appointment.

Upon arrival, patients will have their temperature taken, and will be questioned about any recent travel or interaction with COVID-19 patients before being seen by a doctor.

HSS Urgent Ortho Care sites have also implemented new prevention policies, including proper social distancing measures, and staff have the required personal protective equipment.

“HSS Urgent Ortho Care is available to people with an acute injury or orthopedic issue that needs to be evaluated promptly for the proper diagnosis and treatment, and to avoid a bigger problem later,” John DiFiori,, chief of Primary Sports Medicine at HSS said. “Under the current circumstances, the centers offer essential care for a new injury or orthopedic issue. If an individual has a longstanding or chronic problem, we offer telehealth consultations.”

Shapiro said that residents of New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut will have the opportunity take advantage of the specialized care that the centers provide.

“Orthopedic injuries, such as sprains, strains and broken bones, are among the most common reasons people go to a hospital emergency room,” he added. “During these trying times, HSS Urgent Ortho Care provides an alternative to enable people to have their injury evaluated at a facility specializing in orthopedics.”

Anyone who would like to make an appointment can call 833-HSS-7100 (833-477-7100).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.