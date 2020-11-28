Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

  Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
News

COVID-19: Here's Seven-Day Positivity Rate For Testing In Nassau, Suffolk Counties

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: papazachariasa via Pixabay

Amid concerns of a post-Thanksgiving rise of COVID-19 infections, Long Island saw new increases in both COVID-19 cases and the positive rate for testing in data released on Friday, Nov. 27.

Statewide, the positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.13 percent.

Within the focus areas, 50,972 test results were reported Thursday, Nov. 26, yielding 2,901 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,470 test results were reported, yielding 5,275 positives.

The most recent daily positive testing rates on Long Island are as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 23: 3.4 percent
  • Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4.0 percent
  • Wednesday, Nov. 25: 3.3 percent
  • Thursday, Nov. 26: 3.8 percent

Here's the seven-day average positivity rate in Nassau and Suffolk counties:

  • Nassau: 17,980 tests, 671 positive, 3.3 percent
  • Suffolk: 18,438 tests, 711 positive, 3.7 percent

