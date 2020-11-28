COVID-19: Here's Seven-Day Positivity Rate For Testing In Nassau, Suffolk Counties

Amid concerns of a post-Thanksgiving rise of COVID-19 infections, Long Island saw new increases in both COVID-19 cases and the positive rate for testing in data released on Friday, Nov. 27.

Statewide, the positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.13 percent.

Within the focus areas, 50,972 test results were reported Thursday, Nov. 26, yielding 2,901 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,470 test results were reported, yielding 5,275 positives.

The most recent daily positive testing rates on Long Island are as follows:

Monday, Nov. 23: 3.4 percent

Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4.0 percent

Wednesday, Nov. 25: 3.3 percent

Thursday, Nov. 26: 3.8 percent

Here's the seven-day average positivity rate in Nassau and Suffolk counties:

Nassau: 17,980 tests, 671 positive, 3.3 percent

Suffolk: 18,438 tests, 711 positive, 3.7 percent

