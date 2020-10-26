COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

New three-day positivity rate data for COVID-19 testing on Long Island has been released.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under New York State's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.25 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.18 percent, the state announced early Monday afternoon, Oct. 26.

Within the focus areas, 10,452 test results were reported Sunday, Oct. 25, yielding 340 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 71,665 test results were reported, yielding 851 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

Friday, Oct. 23: 1.6 percent

Saturday, Oct. 24: 1.3 percent

Sunday, Oct. 25: 1.2 percent

In Nassau County, 65 new cases were reported with another 54 in Suffolk County.

There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,742 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,059 (+44)

Patients Newly Admitted - 116

Hospital Counties - 44

Number ICU - 237 (+10)

Number ICU with Intubation - 118 (+0)

Total Discharges - 79,162 (+70)

Deaths - 12

