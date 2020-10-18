COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady on Long Island, according to three-day data released Sunday, Oct. 18.

In "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of New York's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Saturday, Oct. 17 was 3.19 percent - down from 4.34 the day before.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

Thursday, Oct. 15: 1.1 percent

Friday, Oct. 16: 1.0 percent

Saturday, Oct. 17: 1.1 percent

There were 102 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 88 positive cases in Suffolk County.

There were seven deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,644 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization: 913 (-16)

Patients Newly Admitted: 118

Number ICU: 200 (+5)

Number ICU with Intubation: 102 (-1)

Total Discharges: 78,362 (+127)

Deaths: 7

