COVID-19: Here's Long Island Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady on Long Island, according to three-day data released Thursday, Oct. 8.

A new state record 145,811 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were conducted statewide on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn and Queens, and Rockland and Orange counties - 7,349 tests were conducted, yielding 426 positives or a 5.8 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, 138,462 tests were conducted yielding 1,410 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

Monday, Oct. 5: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 1.2 percent

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 1.0 percent

There were 140 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nassau County with another 107 positive cases in Suffolk County.

There were 10 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,555 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 754 (+6)

Patients Newly Admitted - 106

Hospital Counties - 37

Number ICU - 172 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (-5)

Total Discharges - 77,351 (+84)

Deaths - 10

